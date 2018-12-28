Simon Yates’s Vuelta-winning Scott Addict RC

The Scott bike that everyone expected to be pink turned out to be red in the end

Simon Yates probably hoped a custom Scott Addict RC would have been arriving a little earlier in the year with a splash of pink after a storming start to the Giro d’Italia. However, his Vuelta redemption ride gave him the opportunity to showcase this stunning red-tinted Scott.

Mitchelton-Scott mechanics set to work on the Sunday morning in Madrid to give the bike logos, bar tape and seat tube a touch of red rather than the all-out red-wash effect that we may be accustomed to with Team Sky’s Pinarellos of recent years.

Choosing to ride the lighter but less aero Addict over the Foil is a decision made with Yates’s climbing prowess in mind, especially as the frame comes in at 790 grams with the fork at 300 grams. However, Yates still has a focus on aerodynamics with the one-piece Syncros Aero handlebar punching into the wind, and a Garmin Edge computer facing out in front of them.

Yates runs Di2 remote sprint shifters on his tops (not yet installed in these photos) — as well as his regular lever-mounted buttons, giving him multiple shifting options, a set-up more common in the cobbled Classics than the Grand Tours.

This groupset is a full Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 alongside Shimano’s power meter, with matching Shimano Dura-Ace C40 wheels shod with pro-only versions of the new Pirelli P Zero tyres at 6.5-7.5 bar.

Simon and his twin Adam have different-sized frames – Simon riding a small and his brother riding an extra small – showing that even when you are a twin, the specificity of measurements is vital. Simon rides with 40cm-wide bars, supplemented with a 120mm stem. He spins 170mm cranks and sets the Syncros RP Saddle at 67.5cm.

Specification

Frame: Scott Addict RC

Frame size: S

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9170

Crank length: 170mm

Bar/stem: Syncros RR1.0 SL

Bar width: 40cm

Stem: Syncros

Stem length: 110mm

Saddle: Syncros RP

Saddle height 67.5cm

Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace C40

Tyres: Pirelli P Zero tubular (pro team only)