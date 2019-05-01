Sir Dave Brailsford hails ‘momentous day’ for cycling as Team Ineos officially launched

Sir Dave Brailsford has hailed a ‘momentous day’ during the official launch of Team Ineos.

Team boss Brailsford was joined by new backer Sir Jim Ratcliffe and star rider Chris Froome to mark the new era for the British team.

During a launch event in Yorkshire on Wednesday (May 1), the team unveiled their new kit and bike.

Brailsford said: “This is a momentous day for the team, our fans and cycling in general.

“It is the start of an exciting new chapter for us and we’re all really looking forward to our future with Ineos at the helm.”

The cycling team is the latest sporting sponsorship for chemical company Ineos and founder Ratcliffe.

Ineos currently owns the British America’s Cup outfit Ineos Team UK and Swiss football club Lausanne-Sport.

The company also supports children’s running charities The Daily Mile and GO Run For Fun.

Team Ineos was officially launched at The Fountain Inn in Linton, ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire on Thursday (May 1).

Ineos chairman and Britain’s richest man Ratcliffe said: “Ineos believes that individuals can excel when challenged and great teams can achieve extraordinary results. We see the same belief and commitment in Team Ineos. Sir Dave Brailsford and the team share our vision and values.

“Part of our interest in sports is to help encourage health and fitness in children and adults. Cycling is a great way to get fit and I want Team Ineos to continue to play its part in getting more and more people to enjoy cycling, both as a leisure activity and a sport.”

Team Ineos is already racing under its new name in the Tour de Romandie, with riders wearing a one-off kit for the event.

But the new burgundy and red colours of the British WorldTour outfit will be debuted at the Tour de Yorkshire.