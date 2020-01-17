Tour Down Under themed Allez Sprint for Bora–Hansgrohe riders at Schwalbe Classic criterium

Both of the Specialized sponsored men’s teams taking on the Tour Down Under will ride the brand’s celebratory Allez Sprint frame in the preceding Schwalbe Classic criterium.

The Adelaide crit, held on Sunday January 19, features six 90º turns, and riders on team’s Bora–Hansgrohe and Deceuninck–Quick-Step will contest the race on the Allez complete with its limited edition paint job.

Specialized modelled the green, blue and yellow hues on the Australian budgie, paying homage to the home country of the first World Tour race of the year.

With bushfires devastating animal habitats, the brand has accompanied the range with a $100,000 donation to WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation.

Volunteers from the charity attended over 3,300 rescues in December and 20,000 calls were made to the organisation.

Shots of 2020 Bora–Hansgrohe recruit Ide Schelling’s bike show the chassis specced out with a pro stem, and a Specialized Romin Evo saddle.

He’ll be rolling on wheels from the American bike manufacturer’s own brand, Roval, in this case the SLX 50mm carbon rims.

The hoops have been shod with the S-Works Turbo Cotton tyres which Cycling Weekly’s testing team fell in love with back in 2018 – the rubber gained a 9/10 score and a place in the Editor’s Choice awards.

The groupset is of course Shimano’s best-of-the-best Dura Ace Di2, with hydraulic disc brake stoppers.

The Allez Sprint frame has been designed with hard, fast and agressive racing at front of mind – having been raced both in road crits as well as fixed-gear events.

It uses the brand’s D’Aluisio Smartweld Technology to place more welding material where needed, in the pursuit of optimum stiffness.

‘Rider First Engineering’ means that the downtube, bottom bracket shell, head tube and fork are all created around frame size – so the tallest and smallest riders should get the same experience.

Any racer hoping to attack the field and ride away to the win in a crit wants agility and speedy handling, so the chainstays have been made short for manoeuvrability, also contributing to a rigid rear end.

Aerodynamics haven’t been forgotten – as is apparent from the tube profiles, particularly at the seat tube and of course the super beefy seat post.