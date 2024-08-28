'My anus is battered' - Shaun of the Dead star's cycling journey has had a rocky start, but we've all been there

Nick Frost could barely be more graphic about his problems after his bike ride on Monday. The Shaun of the Dead star wrote on Instagram: "My anus is ABSOLUTELY BATTERED, my Chomie is ABSOLUTELY WRECKED!!!"

It sounds pretty horrific, but we doubt he'll be the first or last new cyclist to make such a comment.

