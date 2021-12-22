Primož Roglič extends contract to 2025 with Jumbo-Visa in new kit launch
The Slovenian star had a contract to 2023 but has added an extra two years to it
By Tim Bonville-Ginn published
Team Jumbo-Visma has announced that Primož Roglič has extended his contract to the year 2025 as well as revealing their new kit for the upcoming 2022 season.
Roglič's contract was set to run out in 2023, but the Slovenian has added a further two more years to the deal as he continues his career with the Dutch team.
This would bring Roglič's time with Jumbo-Visma to 10 years after joining the team from Slovenian continental team Adria Mobil in 2015.
>>> Team SD Worx reveal new brightly coloured team kit for the 2022 season
Roglič said: "I have grown with this team since I arrived in 2016. We already have quite a history together that I am very proud of. I made my debut in the World Tour peloton at a somewhat later age. It may have looked easy, and the best moments surface the fastest, but it wasn’t always easy.
"Still, things have moved forward rapidly for me and my development. I am not solely responsible for those beautiful moments. I did that together with my team-mates and the staff. It is great to be part of this team in the coming years as well.
"My goals are independent of results. I want to keep developing myself in specific areas. Both physically and mentally, as a team leader and as a person. I’m in the right place for that. We will see what we will focus on in the coming years."
In the past two years Roglič has gone for the overall at the Tour de France, failing at the final hurdle in 2020 and crashing before later abandoning in 2021. However, the 32-year-old has won three Vuelta a España's in a row as well as Liège-Bastogne-Liège.
Along with this extension announcement, Jumbo-Visma have revealed their new look for the 2022 season.
Not much has changed with the new jersey compared to the 2021 look, apart from a few new sponsors and the Cervélo logo moving on the front of the jersey. Not to mention a white line splitting the black and yellow.
The women's team, led by the brilliant Marianne Vos, also has the same new look for the new season with the green logo of Campina, a Dutch dairy company, adding a new colour to the yellow, black, white and red.
