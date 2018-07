Listening to music while riding is sure to split opinion. With these innovative Aftershokz, the primary safety reason is simply banished.

Derived from US army ‘Black-Ops’ technology, they conduct your tunes via vibrations on your cheekbones up into the ear.

You can safely listen to music while chatting in a bunch.

With options for controlling your smartphone or music player, these are going to see a whole lot of use.

Contact: www.aftershokz.co.uk