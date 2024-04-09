Can one bike do it all? BMC unveils next gen Roadmachine family that aims to serve road, gravel and e-bike riders with one platform

We tested the gen three BMC Roadmachine on smooth tarmac and techy trails, as the Swiss bike company reboots its endurance platform for 2024

BMC roadmachine, BMC roadmachine amp, BMC roadmachine X all ridden by Simon Fellows
(Image credit: BMC)
Jump to category:
Simon Fellows
By Simon Fellows
published

Under sunny Catalan skies, BMC recently launched its third generation Roadmachine platform, under the banner ‘The Endurance Formula’. The ‘formula’ consists of four bike lines that include the road-going Roadmachine and Roadmachine AMP e-bike, together with their gravel-munching counterparts, the Roadmachine X and the Roadmachine AMP X. 

In truth, BMC dealers have had access to Roadmachine AMP stock since the end of last year, but the analog bikes are brand spanking new for 2024. Intriguingly, both the Roadmachine and X variant share the same frameset and fork, the only notable differences being the cockpit, groupset and tyres. So conceivably, with quick wheelset swap, either bike could become your ‘one and only’ bike, for endurance road riding and gravel

