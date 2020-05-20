Cervélo co-founder Phil White to head up 4iiii

The co-founder of Cervélo Cycles has taken on the role of Acting President at power meter brand 4iiii, with the brand saying it’s seeing solid performance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company considers itself an ‘innovation leader in sports electronics and sensor technology’, offering crank based power meters at wallet friendly prices, and says Phil White’s appointment will ‘fortify the company’s growth trajectory.’

>> Struggling to get to the shops try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

The brand offers a range of options, with a single sided Shimano 105 crank coming in at £299.99 RRP, weighing just 9g. 4iiii says its ‘proprietary tri-axial strain gauges’ make the power meters more accurate than other options on the market.

>>> 4iiii power meter review

It also sells ‘Viiiiva’ heart rate monitors and ‘Fliiiight’ turbo trainers (yes, we’re still counting the i’s every time).

White took on the role of Chief Innovation Officer at Pon.Bike, after selling the Cervélo brand to Pon Holdings, staying there until 2017. He later embarked on a Board member role at 4iiii.

4iiii sponsors Isreal Start-Up Nation as well as the Tibco SVB UCI Women’s World Tour team. White commented: “I’m excited to be involved with an innovative company and a fantastic team. 4iiii is a leader in sport electronics and is a major player in indoor cycling and fitness. 4iiii equipped bikes have won Paris-Roubaix and stages of the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia.”

The coronavirus pandemic has put pressure on a raft of brands, but 4iiii says demand has been ‘solid’ despite the challenges posed.

4iiii’s CEO Kip Fyfe said: “Despite this challenging economic climate, 4iiii is seeing solid demand for trainers and power meters. Phil understands the need to support the current demand and also plan for our innovation and growth. His unique blend of strengths in design, manufacturing and marketing make him the ideal candidate to lead the team over the next quarter and potentially beyond.”

Turbo trainers have been a key must-have item in amid the crisis, with UK retailer Sigma Sports revealing a year-on-year sales increase of 977 per cent in March.

Referencing the crisis, White added: “I was really impressed how the team immediately adapted to COVID-19 by moving most people to work from home and creating isolated assembly and quality stations in the factory to keep production going. These quick, innovative changes have allowed the company to keep our dealers and the 4iiii online store well stocked as demand has skyrocketed for our trainers and power meters.”