Cycling tech deals from around the web on Amazon Prime Day: Garmin, Power meters and more

Garmin Fenix Ultimate Multisport GPS Watch was £471.16 now £356 at Amazon



The Garmin Fenix Ultimate Multisport GPS Watch is a super piece of tech. It can read your heart rate by recording your pulse on your wrist, it has maps downloaded onto it already but you can add others, several settings to measure cycling as well as running, if that’s your thing as well, plus it has a 14 day battery life, so no charging every evening. View deal: Garmin Fenix Ultimate Multisport GPS Watch was £471.16 now £356 | at Amazon.

Garmin Varia 2 Radar Tail Light & Head Unit was £269.99 now £199 at ChainReactionCycles.com



The Garmin Varia 2 Radar tail light is controlled through the head unit it comes with, you mount the head unit onto your handlebars and it uses radar to see how close objects behind you are. Useful as it saves you from looking around and drifting into the road.

The light can be seen at 140 metres away with the beam stretching 220 degrees, which makes it especially ideal on city streets as it gives you more coverage so you can be seen by drivers from who will be coming in from all angles. View now: Garmin Varia 2 Radar tail light and head unit was £269.99 now £199 | at ChainReactionCycles.com.

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS Computer Bundle was £599.99 now £535 at ChainReactionCycles.com



Not only will you be getting the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus, but you will be getting a quarter turn mount with two bases, flush out-front mount, tether, HRM-dual heart rate monitor strap, bike speed and cadence sensors and, of course, USB charge cable. View now: Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS computer bundle was £599.99 now £535 | at ChainReactionCycles.com.

GoPro Hero6 Camera 3cm was £399.99 now £245.18 at Amazon



The GoPro Hero6 Camera 3cm is a superb companion for any advantage out on the road or the tracks with a camera capable of filming in 4K, can take some whacks and is waterproof too. Double the power of the old model along with a two-inch touchscreen display with various mounts and USB-C cable for charging. View now: GoPro Hero6 Camera 3cm was £399.99 now now £245.18 at Amazon.

Garmin Edge 130 GPS Cycling Computer was £169 now £99 at Halfords



A compact Garmin that does the essentials you expect from a GPS computer on the bike. But, it does have other quirks. It got a 9/10 in our review due to its smart looks, easy-to-read screen, simple buttons not touchscreen and some real top end features with ANT+ compatibility with message and call alerts too. View now: Garmin Edge 130 was £169 now £99 | at Amazon.

Elite Drivo Direct Drive FE-C Smart Trainer was £999.99 now £719 at Wiggle



The Elite Drivo Direct Drive FE-C Smart Trainer is down as one of the quietest smart trainers out there, so it shouldn’t disturb anyone around the house when you’re smashing out the miles on Zwift when the rain or snow is coming down outside. Also, it has a slope simulation of up to 24 per cent, one of the highest available. View now: Elite Drivo Direct Drive FE-C Smart Trainer was £999.99 now £719 | at Wiggle.

Lezyne Micro Drive 600XL & Strip light set was £80 now £53.99 at ProBikeKit



The dual-LED front light has strong 600 lumen lights that has nine different modes including a daytime flash in a solid aluminium body. Whereas, the rear light features a wide angle optic lens that provides 270 degrees of visibility and 150 lumens across 11 modes, this is ideal for city riding. View now: Lezyne Micro Drive 600XL and Strip Light set was £80, now £53.99 | at ProBikeKit.

