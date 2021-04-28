For readers in North America, Mother’s Day is just around the corner. In 2021, Mother’s Day lands on Sunday, May 9. That means there’s no time like the present to pick the perfect gift for the cycling mom in your life. We’re here to help with a curated selection of gift suggestions that run the gamut from affordable to extravagant and are sure to please.

With each product is a ‘View deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Mother’s Day gift guide for cyclists

Machines for Freedom Endurance Short-Sleeve Jersey

Machines for Freedom puts fit first, and maybe that’s why all of their jerseys are so aesthetically keen. This brand designs sleek jerseys like the Endurance Short-Sleeve Jersey with European fabrics that hug the body for a soft and comfortable construction. A flattering silhouette and fun patterns make the Endurance Jersey a perfect option for casual rides. Three rear pockets and a zippered, moisture-resistant pocket offer storage space for your necessities, and SPF 50+ protection keeps you shaded from the sun.

USA: View deal at Competitive Cyclist|$177.95 View Deal Pearl iZUMi Women’s Pro Bib Short

Crafted with highly technical fabrics and a refined fit, the Pro Bib Short simply disappears and lets you focus on the road ahead. Pearl Izumi outfitted this bib short with its supportive, breathable, and women’s-specific PRO Escape 1:1 chamois and ultra-soft Italian PRO Transfer fabric creating a short that will be your go-to throughout the season. Up top, the wide, laser cut bib straps sit softly against your body, resisting twisting and binding for a comfortable, supportive fit.

USA: View deal at Competitive Cyclist|$210.00 View Deal

Shimano RC5 Cycling Shoe

Shimano built the RC5 to fall right into the mid-range of its road shoe lineup, thanks to the durable synthetic leather uppers that don’t flex and stretch with time, plus mesh panels for a huge boost in breathability should your toes warm up as the temps rise. The uppers secure around your foot like a warm hug thanks to a combination of a Boa and hook-and-loop strap that helps disperse pressure away from the instep, while eliminating wiggle room for support through every part of your pedal stroke.

USA: View deal at Competitive Cyclist|$160.00 View Deal POC Omne Air Spin Helmet

Whether you’re out for a post-work training ride, or embarking on a weekend gravel adventure, the POC Omne Air Spin Helmet ensures you stay comfortable and protected regardless of where you ride. The EPS foam liner features optimized density with thicker core protection zones that provide all-round protection for everyday use.

USA: View deal at Competitive Cyclist|$149.95 View Deal Feedback Sports Sport Mechanic Repair Stand

The Sport Mechanic Repair Stand offers a blend of compactness, lightweight, and height-adjustable features at a terrific value. The rugged tripod configuration holds up to 65lbs. on flat or uneven surfaces. When not needed, the legs and clamp head fold quickly into a 13-pound unit that’s easy to travel with.

USA: View deal at REI|$180.00 View Deal Muc-Off Dry Lube chain lubricant

Muc-Off Dry Lube chain lubricant offers a durable formula that excels for dry-weather riding and can hold up to extreme conditions. The 120ml (4 fl. oz.) bottle features a pipette system for easy application.

USA: View deal at REI|$10.00 View Deal

Restrap Canister Bag

If you need to carry windjacket, extra gloves, or a few snacks for a long day on the road, the Restrap Canister bag will help you carry all your essentials. Made from textured nylon and with a top YKK zip, the spacious, yet compact bag is the ideal accompaniment for all-day rides.

USA: View deal at Competitive Cyclist|$67.49 View Deal Silca T-Ratchet Kit

A multi-configurable shop-quality toolset, the Silca T-Ratchet kit is a convertible 1/4 in. ratchet with 10 S2 steel bits, all stored in a hand-sewn waxed canvas carrying case. Includes 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5 and 6mm Hex; T10, T20 and T25 Torx; and PH2 Philips bits, as well as a stainless steel bit extender.

USA: View deal at REI|$65.00 View Deal Wahoo ELEMNT ROAM GPS Bike Computer

The ELEMNT ROAM GPS Bike Computer from Wahoo takes everything we loved about its BOLT model and gives it some significant updates making it the most powerful and intuitive computer from the brand to date. It’s not only Wahoo’s first color screen display, but it also added on-device navigation capabilities.

USA: View deal at Competitive Cyclist|$379.99 View Deal LIZARD SKINS DSP BAR TAPE 3.2mm

When it comes to your riding performance and comfort, one place many riders are looking is the type of handlebar tape they use. The thickness and type of tape you use has a significant impact on your comfort and grip. The Lizard Skins DSP 3.2mm Bar Tape is designed for gravel riding, cyclocross, and double centuries. The thicker padding provides enhanced hand comfort for those bumpier and rougher rides.

USA: View deal at Jenson USA|$43.99 View Deal

Still not sure what cycling gifts to get?

Cycling is filled with jargon, tech and a befuddling array of standards. If you’re still scratching your and unsure about what to get the cycling mom in your life, you can’t go wrong with a gift card to one of these retailers.