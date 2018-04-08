Sunday trading: deals on Zipp wheels, a GoPro, Bont shoes and recovery bars

Here’s another line-up of the best deals from the online retailers to keep you and your bike on the move

Now that the worst of the weather could possibly be behind us, now’s a great time to replace those worn out parts and spruce up your summer wardrobe. We’ve found a host of deals on everything you need to kick-start your summer riding.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Zipp 302 clincher disc brake wheelset was £1826 now £999.98

Zipp carbon clinchers consistently get great reviews. If you’re looking to up the spec of your disc brake bike, the 303 wheelset provides a mid-section rim with Zipp’s aero profile.

Buy now: Zipp 302 clincher disc brake wheelset at Evans Cycles for £999.98

Bont Riot shoes were £99.99 now £49.99

Bont’s footbed is wider and more forgiving than more traditional cycling shoe designs, with a low stack height. The Riot provides a good entry to the brand’s range, now at a bargain price.

Buy now: Bont Riot shoes at Chain Reaction Cycles for £49.99

GoPro Hero 5 Session action camera was £299.99 now £198.00

GoPro’s smallest camera saves you bar real estate, while still packing great functionality to record your rides and edit them into a shareable video.

Buy now: GoPro Hero 5 Session action camera at Tredz for £198.00

Powerbar Natural Protein 24 bar pack was £36.00 now £20.99

Starting your recovery quickly after a ride is important and the Powerbar Natural Protein bar gives you 12g of vegan, lactose free protein without artificial flavours or preservatives.

Buy now: Powerbar Natural Protein 24 bar pack at Evans Cycles for £20.99

More great deals

Fizik Cyrano R1 seatpost was £124.99 now £79.99

Lezyne Micro Colour GPS watch with HRM was £184.99 now from £96.99

Kalf Flux Transition windproof SS jersey was £79.99 now £39.99

Shimano 105 5800 11-speed cassette was £54.99 now from £32.00

Vittoria Lite inner tube was £5.99 now £2.95

Mavic Ksyrium Pro bib shorts were £115.00 now £68.50

GT Grade 105 carbon was £1999.99 now £1249.17

High 5 Isogel 25 bar pack was £33.75 now £17.98

Zipp Service Course SL-70 bars were £90.00 now £59.99

Camelbak Podium Big Chill 750ml water bottle was £16.99 now £9.99

Schwalbe One tyre was £66.99 now £26.66

Craft Cool Mesh Superlight baselayer was £28.00 now from £20.99

SKS Airboy XL mini pump was £24.99 now £16.99

DT Swiss R522 wheelset was £199.99 now £109.99

Oakley EVZero Path Prizm sunglasses were £140.00 now £99.95

Giant Liv Lanza MIPS helmet was £84.99 now £59.99

Kryptonite Kryptolock S2 chain lock was £39.99 now £20.00

ETC Grand Tour 3 bike rear car rack was £94.99 now £56.99

KMC X11SL chain was £64.99 now £42.01

CycleOps Classic Magneto turbo trainer was £200.00 now £121.50

Enjoy your week’s riding and look back for more great deals next Sunday.