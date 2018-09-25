Kona now has an e-cargo bike

Electric Ute gives you a push to help with load lugging

Kona has always taken a different tack with its bikes, like the Ute cargo bike. Now it’s added a Bosch electric motor to make load lugging a bit easier.

An electric cargo bike seems like a great idea, as it’s when lugging extra stuff around that some assistance is likely to be most needed. And with cargo bikes not being the lightest tool out there, the extra weight of the motor is less likely to be something you’ll notice.

With the Kona Electric Ute, you get an aluminium alloy frame and fork with thru-axles front and rear and Tektro hydraulic disc brakes. Wheels are WTB with 650b rims and 47mm WTB Horizon Comp tyres.

Power is provided by a Bosch Performance Line CX motor with a locked-on Bosch 500 watt battery, all controlled by a Bosch Intuvia head unit. The Electric Ute is equipped with a nine speed Shimano Deore rear mech and Shimano Acera trigger shifters on the straight bar.

The Electric Ute comes with Busch and Muller lights, mudguards and an extra-strong kickstand. For the £3699 price, Kona includes double size panniers too, to mount on the long rear carrier, with its built-in wooden platform.