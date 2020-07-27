Tech of the Week: New bike frenzy continued…

Well it seems to be a bit like the old adage ‘you wait for a bus and three come along at once…’ in the world of cycling right now. Except remove ‘bus’ and replace with ‘new bike’ and remove ‘three’ and replace with ‘a lot’. Once again brands are hitting the ground running with new releases left right and centre. Let’s dive straight in.

Specialized Tarmac SL7 breaks cover

>> Struggling to get to the shops? Try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

It comes as no surprise to see Specialized launch a new Tarmac this year (the brand tends to work in regular product cycles). However instead of going all-out with a fanfair release the California brand has begun by ‘teasing’ us with images of the new bike released as part of its augmented reality smartphone app. Looking to be part Tarmac part Venge, it seems Specialized is joining the ranks of waving the aero wand over its beloved GC race bike.

Find out as much as we know right now here.

Cervélo launch the Caledonia

The Cervélo Caledonia is the brand new bike from the Canadian company, with capacity for wide tyres, a performance carbon frame and fully integrated cable routing, it promises to blur the line between the endurance and performance road bike categories. It might not be as radical as we come to expect from Cervélo but it really does look good in the flesh.

Read all about it in this feature.

Canyon’s Grail:ON

Canyon’s Grail:ON comes screaming into the e-gravel market with the same impact as a sharp stick poked in the eye of a tiger. Boasting a Bosch motor system more normally found on much heavier electric mountain bikes it promisies (and delivers) face melting performance.

How did we get on with the Grail:ON? Find out our thoughts here.

Merida Scultura Endurance

Like the Cervélo Caledonia above, Merida’s brand new Scultura Endurance is aimed as being the missing link between road and gravel. Capable of taking a 35mm tyre and performing as well off the beaten path as on smooth tarmac it could be one of the next true all-rounders.

Check out the range details here.

Raleigh Ti-Raleigh re-release

One for the lover of retro bikes and a penchant for nostalgia. Raleigh has reissued its famous Ti-Raleigh machine to celebrate the fortieth anniversary of its famous Tour de France victory under the talented Joop Zoetemelk. The reissue stays faithful to the original yet features a smattering of modern parts to ensure this can be enjoyed on the road today.

Want to know more? Here’s our feature.

Oakley release special Olympic issue eyewear

Oakley has launched a new stylish, limited edition designs of its cycling glasses. The designs, initially planned to be worn by athletes at the 2020 Olympic Games, are created by Japanese artist Meguru Yamaguchi. Oakley has still decided to launch the new collection despite the move of the Games to 2021, and has pledged to give $200,000 to the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund in conjunction with the launch.

See the stunning new glasses here.

Fizik increase 3D printed Adaptive range

Fizik has bolstered its 3D printed Adaptive saddle concept with two lower priced versions alongside a more subtle all-black look.

Fizik (alongside Specialized) made waves in the saddle world in 2019 when it announced a revolutionary new way of 3D printing its saddle cushioning in order to pave the way for genuine custom saddle production.

Read more here.

Apidura launch City Series

Apidura’s bikepacking luggage can usually be seen adorning bikes in some of the most far flung and challenging environments on earth and are a required staple for many competitors at races such as the Transcontinental and Tour Divide. With an enviable reputation for being lightweight, robust, weatherproof and designs that just work its bags are highly sought after. The new City Series range of luggage sets aim at the city cyclist. Launching with two messenger style bags the range promises to expand even further in the future.

Check out the bags in this feature.

That’s all for now, check back next week for another tech round-up.