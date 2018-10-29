Tech of the week: Eddy Merckx back racing, Pinarello goes off road and Rapha goes to sleep

And more gravel action than you can shake a sandpit at

AG2R’s new ride and Giro’s top end helmet

With Factor Bikes ending its relationship with AG2R La Mondiale pro team this year, we wondered what Romain Bardet and Co. would be riding next season. It was revealed this week that the team would be on Eddy Merckx bikes for the next two to four years. We’ve had a look at the spec for the Eddy Merckx 525 that the team will be riding.

Our Tech of the Month video is out this week, with news of the innovative Giro Aether MIPS helmet, with its latest MIPS tech. We’ve also got our take on the Trek Madone Disc 9 bike, Specialized’s 28mm S-Works Turbo tyre and Castelli’s spendy waterproof jacket.

Bumper gravel action

Pinarello had two new off road drop bar bikes out last week: the Grevil gravel bike and the Crossista cyclocross bike. And we’ve covered the launch of the new Vista gravel bike by Factor Bikes.

We were off to Madeira too, riding Kona’s new Libre carbon gravel bike on some steep and gritty terrain. And Enve has a new carbon gravel bar and fork to help smooth your way over the rough stuff.

Meanwhile Café du Cycliste has released a gravel riders’ hoodie and shorts and Rapha has a sleep system made up of a sleeping bag with a padded bottom half only, designed to be used with its new Explore down jacket to keep weight down while still keeping you warm on your adventures.

Easton has new seatposts that let you tilt your saddle for the perfect pitch, without needing to loosen the saddle clamps. It’s also got new lighter, stiffer stems. We’ve also told you about the off-season long sleeved jersey from Austrian brand BBUC.

Deal-wise we’ve told you about Wiggle’s discounts of up to 40% on Rapha kit, ten deals on helmets and a host of bargains in Sunday Trading.