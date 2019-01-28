Tech of the week: faster jerseys, faster gravel and faster riders

Also a new bike range for over-65s, gold and copper bikes and a new range from Decathlon

Go faster stripes

If you think Team Sky are racing even faster this year, that may be down to their shorts. Castelli has released the latest Aero Race 6.0 clothing range and claims that its new jersey and shorts will save up to 15 watts over the Aero Race 5 previously used by Team Sky.

And Zwift launched the first e-racing league for pro cyclists last week, with 15 men’s and women’s teams lined up to compete. We’ve faced off turbos against rollers, looking at the pros and cons of each and asking which provides the better workout.

Shiny new bikes

Greg van Avermaet’s switch to riding a Giant this season has been honoured with a gold and black TCR Advanced SL, commemorating his win in the Rio Olympics in 2016. And we’ve had a look at the stunning metallic copper and black ramato colour option now available on the Wilier Cento10NDR endurance bike.

We’ve also told you about the new 3T Exploro Speed – it’s 3T’s gravel bike, but kitted out with higher gear ratios and deep carbon hoops, so that you can ride it faster on the road; it’s still single ring though. An extra dollop of cash buys you the 3T Tourno aero chainset.

Also this week, we’ve had the Islabikes Icons range, designed to keep the over 65s riding. It says that the adaptations required are very similar to those used on its children’s bike range.

New kit out this week includes Hunt Bike Wheels’s new 35 Carbon Gravel Disc X-Wide wheelset. As it says, at 23mm internal, it’s even wider than Hunt’s previous carbon gravel wheelset, to handle 40mm tyres. And Enve has updated its hubs, to make them more robust and responsive, while lowering the cost. They’re available as an aftermarket item for the first time too.

We’ve had out crystal ball out this week and given you nine tech predictions for the coming year.

And 2019 bike ranges

If you’re wanting to take on a sportive this year, take a look at our review of the New Forest 100 as well as our lowdown on the eight hardest UK sportives and a few bike ranges to help you on your way. And we’ve told you how to cycle faster too.

We’ve had a look at the Trek Domane range. With prices starting at just £595, Trek’s endurance bike might be just the thing for a first road bike, although there are bikes right up to £9300 if you’re looking for something flashier.

Giant updated its Defy endurance bike range last year. It’s another popular choice, with a range of prices from £1499 up to £4499. Or if you’re after something racier, we’ve also range checked the Cannondale Supersix Evo and Giant TCR ranges.

Decathlon’s bikes always score well for value and now it’s launched the new Van Rysel brand, which builds on that strength, but in a more performance oriented line up, including a €5000 Campagnolo Super Record build.

Plus with the recent cold weather, we’ve had what to do about numb hands and feet, as well as what to look for in a first road bike and how to set your saddle height without a bike fit.

As usual, there are deals galore too, not just in Sunday Trading but also top picks in premium cycling shoes and wheelsets.