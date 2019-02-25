Tech of the week: indoor and outdoor adventures on your bike

A new turbo and a new gravel bike too

Everything you want to know about cycling indoors

We’ve been covering indoor cycling this week, with Zwift hosting the first ever women’s virtual race. It was won by Danish Zwift national champion Louise Houbak, who held off a field of riders from professional teams to win in a sprint finish.

You can follow the weekly broadcasts of the races on Zwift’s Facebook page, its YouTube channel and on Twitch.

While if you want to participate in an e-race, we had top tips from an elite level rider in advance of last weekend’s British e-racing national championships qualifiers, hosted on Zwift.

And if you’re looking to upspec your indoor riding kit, you might be interested in the newly launched Bkool Smart Air trainer. It’s the brand’s first direct drive machine and lets you tilt the bike through six degrees for a more realistic feel. Bkool says that the Smart Air is also one of the quietest turbos on the market and can simulate a gradient of up to 25%.

And some cycling science

If you can manage to tear yourself away from the turbo, we’ve had some suggestions for what to do outdoors on your bike too. Take a look at our cycling events calendar for 2019, if you’re looking for somewhere new to ride.

If you want to up your cycling game this year, we’ve had a look at power-to-weight ratio, why it’s important and how to boost yours. And we’ve gone through the myths and the facts on fat burning from cycling, looking at the effects of ketogenic low carb diets and doing some experiments on ketone drinks ourselves.

Plus we’ve demystified road bike geometry, so you can separate your reach from your stack and will know all about trail. While on the subject of trail, we’ve had news of Vitus’s latest carbon Substance gravel bike, designed to let you hit one.

Plus we’ve had the usual deals from Chain Reaction Cycles and Sunday Trading.