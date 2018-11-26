Tech of the week: a new e-bike, UCI rules and better pedalling

Also a cyclocross champion’s bike and commuting by bike in 1973

A new e-bike and new gravel shoes

We’ve had a first look at Ribble’s new e-bike, the Endurance SLe. It’s simple to operate, via a single button on the top tube and an app, so there’s no bar clutter and it’s light enough to ride like a normal bike when the motor cuts out at the legal 25kph limit. Prices start at just £2999.

Last week, we had news that the UCI was out to catch cheats whose socks were too long. So the timing of our piece on whether the UCI should relax its rules on bikes used in competition was good – does it really matter whether a frame’s tubes are all less than 8cm by 2.5cm?

Specialized has a new S-Works version of its Recon off-road shoe out this week. Designed for gravel, cyclocross and XC MTB racing, it’s light and stiff, while the upper contains the ultra-strong but subtle Dyneema fabric used in anti-abrasion clothing.

UK based Pro Continental team Vitus Pro Cycling have launched their rather smart black and metallic red bike for the 2019 season. And we’ve also had a look at the spec of the custom Ridley X-Night SL bike ridden by under-23 cyclocross world champion Eli Iserbyt.

HIIT, pedalling better and cycling with a cold

Also this week, we’ve updated our guide to cycling computers, with our pick of the best models out there and told you how to use your kit to monitor high intensity interval sessions.

In other news, we’ve asked whether you can perfect your pedalling style and told you how to set out to do so. And with 2019 on the horizon, we’ve asked how many cycling milestones you’ve achieved in the last year.

And we’ve also had the justice minister telling the Commons how cycling improves your sex life and asked if you should cycle with a cold, as well as having a look back to see what’s changed for the cycling commuter since 1973.

Plus last week, we had a monster collection of Black Friday deals. If you’ve bought them all, you’re gonna need a bigger garage.