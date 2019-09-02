Tech of the week: new shoes, a new lock and what should be in your toolbox

Knitted shoes from Bontrager

With the annual Eurobike jamboree next week, expect a bumper crop of new and exciting products from a whole host of top brands. But ahead of the show, there are already some new product announcements coming out.

That includes Bontrager’s Ballista Knit shoes. Knitted uppers give you extra comfort and breathability. And the Ballista Knit also includes a set of overshoes to keep them pristine or make you that bit more aero.

And we’ve told you about the most expensive bike lock we’ve ever seen. At £240, the Abus SmartX lock has keyless entry and an app that reminds you where you left your bike.

We’ve had an update on one of the stand-out products from last year’s Eurobike. The CeramicSpeed Driven drivetrain has a carbon fibre shaft drive rather than a chain. With lots of shiny CeramicSpeed bearings, it boasts ultra-low friction. Now it’s been put in a wind tunnel, with equally impressive measurements recorded for its aero efficiency.

If you’re planning some home fettling to keep your bike running, you’ll need the right tools. That stretches from the common or garden allen keys, to the more esoteric like a chain whip and a chain checker. We’ve rummaged through our toolbox to find the tools you can’t live without.

The right bike and saddle height for you

Continuing on the theme of bike fits from last week, we’ve had a look at road bike geometry and how to choose a bike with the right measurements for you, looking at the key dimensions to keep an eye on when buying a new bike. And we’ve given you a tutorial on how to get your saddle height right, as well as how to spot if it’s wrong and needs adjustment, along with advice from the experts.

If you’re stuck for where to ride, we’ve had seven climbs in the South Downs you might want to take on as well as five reasons to sign up for a sportive in the New Forest this autumn. Or you can always take on the Yorkshire World Championships course in the comfort of your shed – Zwift is launching a virtual version on its platform – and you won’t have to tackle any washed out bridges.

We’ve also been inspecting cycling jerseys – what does your choice of upper half kit say about you as a rider? Take a look and see where you and your mates fit in. Easy to wash might be a good choice if you’re looking to race cyclocross this year. With the season fast approaching, we’ve asked the experts how to train and race in the mud.

We’ve also had deals on summer tyres and Oakley sunglasses this week, so you can forget that autumn is waiting around the next corner.