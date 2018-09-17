How you can buy a One Pro Cycling Aston Martin bike as men’s team closes

The British team are offering up their road and TT bikes to fans

One Pro Cycling are closing their men's team Image: Andy Jones

One Pro Cycling are selling off their bikes as the men’s team will cease to ride at the end of this season.

Earlier this month, One Pro announced they would be closing their men’s continental team to focus on setting up a Women’s WorldTour outfit.

Now the team are selling off their Aston Martin team bikes at a discounted price.

One Pro are offering Storck F.3 Aston Martin Team Edition road bikes and Storck Aero 2 Platinum Aston Martin time trial bikes to fans.

The time trial bikes for sale are those ridden by the team at the Tour of Britain this year.

These bikes are exclusive to the team and are being sold from £1,500 (including VAT).

One Pro announced at the start of September that they would be disbanding their men’s squad to focus on a new women’s team for 2019.

The team said they believe the greatest opportunity lies in the women’s side of the sport.

The One Pro women’s squad will join the WorldTour ranks in the same year as the big budget Trek Factory Racing team, which will be fronted by Lizzie Deignan on her return to racing.

One Pro had been founded with the intention of joining the men’s WorldTour.

But after registering as a professional continental team in 2016, the outfit returned to the continental level in 2017.

One Pro is amongst a number of teams ceasing to exist at the end of the 2018 season.

Aqua Blue Sport announced last month that the team would cease to ride immediately, in part due to lack of support from race organisers.

WorldTour team BMC will also not exist in its current form into 2019, instead merging with CCC.

On Monday morning, British continental team JLT Condor also announced their closure after 10 years.

To enquire about buying a One Pro bike, you can email enquiries@oneprocycling.com.