How to live stream Strade Bianche 2020: watch the first WorldTour race of the new season

Strade Bianche 2020 is finally set to go ahead after being one of the first races postponed due to the coronavirus crisis in March.

As the global pandemic took hold earlier this year, race organisers were forced to make tough decisions about the fate of their most prestigious races, with both the women’s and men’s editions of Strade Bianche being struck from the calendar just two days before the start was due to start in Tuscany.

A number of teams had already pulled out of the race as coronavirus spread through Italy in the spring, with the organiser RCS Sport eventually announcing that the race would not go ahead on Saturday, March 7.

But as the UCI resets the season, the white roads surrounding Siena will host the first WorldTour race of the new 2020 racing calendar on August 1.

This year’s event will now attract as staggering line-up of stars as the UCI tries to fit all major races into just four months.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) and 2019 Strade Bianche winners Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) are all expected to take on the iconic race in 2020.

See the full start list here.

The route for the 2020 Strade Bianche will see the women cover 136km while the men will race over 184km, both starting and finishing in the picturesque city of Siena.

How to live stream Strade Bianche 2020 in the UK

Cycling fans will be welcoming the return of bike racing to the screens, as Eurosport will be showing the racing live on Saturday, August 1.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you’ll either need a sports package through Sky or Virgin Media, or you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

The racing is set to be broadcast on the Eurosport channel and on the app, while it will also be available via the new GCN Race pass, available on the GCN mobile app.

Access to the GCN Race Pass costs £39.99 a year, with an early bird offer costing £19.99.

Eurosport are yet to release their full TV guide for Strade Bianche, but we’ll update this page with timings as soon as its out.

Not in the UK for Strade Bianche? No worries – just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

Strade Bianche 2020 TV Guide

UK – Eurosport 2 – men’s race 3.50pm to 5.50pm

Australia – Eurosport 1 – 3pm to 4.30pm on August 2

US – Flo Bikes – women’s race from 8.10am to 9.10am CDT. Men’s race 9.50am to 11.50am CDT.

How to live stream Strade Bianche 2020 when you’re not in your country

If you’re heading abroad during the racing –whether that be inside the UK or anywhere else – you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal steam, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out ExpressVPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it’s compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).

There are other great options out there of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

Live stream Strade Bianche: Watch the WorldTour race in Australia

If you’re dedicated to the European racing while across the world in Australia, you’ll be able to watch Strade Bianche on the Australian version of Eurosport.

Coverage for Aussie fans is due to start at 3pm on Eurosport 1 on Sunday, August 2

Not in Australia for Strade Bianche?

Don’t forget to take advantage of the VPN option as detailed above to make sure you can watch your domestic coverage anyway.

Live Stream Strade Bianche 2020 in the US

Flo Bikes will also be streaming the racing for viewers in the US and Canada and you’ll need a subscription to view (plans start from $12.50 a month).

The women’s race broadcast will start at 8.10am CDT and finish at 9.10am on FloBikes, with the men’s broadcast starting at 9.50am CDT and finishing 11.50am CDT, both with English commentary from Ned Boulting and Juan Antonio Flecha.