The best tweets from the first Tour de France rest day

What exactly do riders get up to on the rest day of the Tour? Thanks to Twitter, it’s pretty easy to find out. It’s a chance to relax, tend to your wounds and prepare for a long week in the mountains ahead…or ride a segway.

1. André Greipel ditches the bike for the rest day

2. Chris Froome tries to enjoy some quiet time in the garden

3. The hastag #ilovecoffee is surprisingly popular.

4. More from the Gorilla now, who’s definitely looking for a good time this rest day.

5. But it’s not all fun and games, especially those trying to recover from their first week injuries.

6. Mostly it’s about coffee though.

7. There’s always time for a quick selfie.

8. Adam Hansen pretty much sums-up how most of us would feel after a week of continuous racing.

9. But of course there’s still some bike riding to do. It’s not so serious on a rest day though, as Ag2r happily demonstrate.

Jan Bakelants even took his big camera.

