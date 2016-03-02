Full team selection for the 2016 Tour de France revealed

Bora-Argon18 the only non French team picked as a wildcard for the 2016 edition of the race

Bora-Argon18 will be the only non French Professional Continental team to appear at the Tour de France this year, after they were selected alongside Direct Energie, Cofidis and Fortuneo Concept to ride alongside the 18 WorldTour teams.

Last year, MTN-Qhubeka rode alongside those teams as a wildcard pick, but now take their place automatically as a WorldTour team since becoming Dimension Data.

The WorldTour teams appear “in accordance to UCI rules” states the ASO press release, however the Tour organiser has already stated its intention to withdraw its races from the WorldTour over planned reforms by the UCI in 2017.

That would mean ASO would be free to invite any teams it likes for all of its races from 2017, which include the likes of Paris-Nice, Paris-Roubaix and Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

This year’s Tour runs from July 2 to July 24, and will see Chris Froome (Team Sky) attempt to defend his 2015 title against the likes of Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff).

2016 Tour de France teams:

AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)

Astana Pro Team (Kaz)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

Cannondale Pro Cycling Team (USA)

Dimension Data (RSA)

Etixx – Quick Step (Bel)

FDJ (Fra)

IAM Cycling (Sui)

Lampre – Merida (Ita)

Lotto Soudal (Bel)

Movistar Team (Esp)

Orica GreenEDGE (Aus)

Team Giant – Alpecin (Ger)

Team Katusha (Rus)

Team Lotto NL – Jumbo (Nld)

Team Sky (GBR)

Tinkoff (Rus)

Trek – Segafredo (USA)

Wildcard teams

Bora – Argon 18 (Ger)

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra)

Direct Energie (Fra)

Fortuneo – Vital Concept (Fra)