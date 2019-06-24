Who are the British riders to look out for at the Tour de France 2019?

British talent has been projected into the limelight of Grand Tours in recent seasons, as riders from these isles have dominated the podiums of three week races.

As we head into the biggest race of the year, the Tour de France, the Brits will be high on the watch list for any rivals after all three major tours were won by three different riders from the nation – Chris Froome in the Giro d’Italia, Geraint Thomas at the Tour, and finally Simon Yates at the Vuelta a España.

With this recent success in mind, we look at all of the Brits currently expected to rider the 2019 Tour de France:

Geraint Thomas

The most obvious Brit to keep a firm eye on during this year’s Tour is the winner of the 2018 edition, Geraint Thomas.

As a long-standing support rider at Team Sky (now Team Ineos), the Welshman had stacked up an imposing collection of wins without ever announcing himself as a future Grand Tour winner.

But that all changed for Thomas last year, when he won the Critérium du Dauphiné and announced himself as the strongest rider at the Tour when he won stage 11 to La Rosiére.

Benefitting from his own glowing performances and the ailing form of pre-race favourite and team-mate Chris Froome, who had ridden to a staggering victory at the Giro just weeks earlier.

Thomas’s preparation for this year’s Tour has been heavily hindered, abandoning Tirreno-Adriatico in March due to stomach problems, heading home from a training camp in Tenerife due to snow later that month, and most recently crashing out of the Tour de Suisse in June.

Despite the setbacks, Thomas has been given the all-clear to race in France and is confident in his own abilities, recently saying his is almost at optimum weight.

It has been a quiet 2019 so far for the 33-year-old, whose best finish was a third place overall at the Tour de Romandie in May, but he enters the race as favourite with a formidable cast of Team Ineos support riders behind him.

Mark Cavendish

From a rider hitting his peak, to a Brit looking for a comeback – Mark Cavendish has already cemented his position as the greatest sprinter of his generation, but has been battling to find his best in recent season.

The Manxman suffered an extended bout of illness with Epstein Barr virus, diagnosed in 2017, and has been fighting his way back to fitness since.

Dimension Data star Cavendish appears to be back to full health, saying in May that he had finally beaten the virus, but has still not found previous form.

The 34-year-old’s best result this season was a podium finish on stage three of the Tour of Turkey, where he finished behind Deceuninck – Quick-Step’s Fabio Jakobsen and Bora-Hansgrohe’s Sam Bennett.

Since then, Cavendish has raced the Tour de Yorkshire, the Tour of California which he abandoned on the final stage, and the Tour of Slovenia where he failed to break into the top 50 on any day.

While Cavendish’s results fall a long way short of those you’d expect from a rider being selected for the biggest race of the season, his Dimension Data squad have been short on strong performances all season and Cavendish’s superstar status will draw the eye regardless.

He is currently just four wins short of the all-time record for Tour de France stage victories, held by Eddy Mercxk with 34.

This is a historic milestone Cavendish has admitted is on his bucket list, so any Tour victory would be monumental for him in more ways than one.

Adam Yates

Back to the British Grand Tour hopes with Adam Yates, who continues his pursuit of a podium finish in France.

On paper it was almost impossible to separate Adam and his twin brother Simon until last season when Simon emphatically won the Vuelta a España, his first and (so far) only general classification victory.

Both have been consistently strong in week-long stage races, between them finishing second overall in the Critérium du Dauphiné, Tirreno-Adriatico, Volta a Catalunya, the Tour de Romandie and Paris-Nice.

But Adam has yet to find his opportunity to join Simon in the history books as a British Grand Tour winner.

His closest attempt so far was the 2016 Tour where he finished fourth overall and won the young rider’s classification, and followed up with a ninth-place at the Giro the following year.

After a disappointing Tour in 2018, finishing 29th overall and only managing a third place stage finish, Yates will be hungry to prove himself this season.

The signs are looking good for the 26-year-old, who rode into the lead of the Critérium du Dauphine during the stage four time trial, but slipped to second before abandoning the race on the final stage due to stomach problems.

With improved time trial abilities and an ever-strong climbing pedigree, Yates goes into the race fourth favourite in the eyes of the bookmakers.

Luke Rowe

A rider without any personal ambitions, Luke Rowe has become a fixture of the Team Ineos train over the last four years.

The Welshman has ridden and finished every Tour since 2015, with the British WorldTour outfit winning all of them.

Rowe is expected to take up his position once more as experienced road captain and tactical sage, skills that have made him an invaluable asset to the dominant Grand Tour racing team.

While the 29-year-old’s engine can often be scene driving the pace in the peloton or smashing the race to pieces in crosswinds, in the 2018 Tour Rowe also proved himself a daunting climber when he pulled his team-mates to the top of the Col de la Croix de Fer on the road to Alpe d’Huez during stage 12.