Here’s who is going to win the Tour de France 2019, according to the bookmakers

The biggest race of the year is nearly upon us, with the 2019 edition of the Tour de France looking like it could be one of the most open in recent memory.

Four-time winner Chris Froome (Ineos) will not race after a horrific crash at the Critérium du Dauphiné and 2018 Tour runner-up Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) has been unable to recover from injury in time for the Grand Départ from Brussels on July 6.

>>> Geraint Thomas: ‘It makes sense to go into the Tour with joint leaders’

Defending champion Geraint Thomas (Ineos) is having to share leadership of the British team with the young Colombian talent Egan Bernal, but beyond these two the field is difficult to separate despite being stacked with talent.

The Tour de France is one of the best races to bet on, with 21 chances to pick an 80/1 outsider to get themselves into a breakaway and hold off the peloton, the monetary reward only a welcome additional prize to the bragging rights of pulling off such a feat.

While picking stage winners may be easier than determining who will win the overall classification this year, our benevolent overlords of the gambling industry can help provide some insight into who is favoured to emerge victorious once the bunch gets to Paris at the end of July.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The bookies guess is as good as yours when it comes to picking between the two favourites to climb to the top step of the podium on the Champs-Élysées, clad in yellow.

The news that defending champion Geraint Thomas will be sharing leadership duties with his Ineos team-mate Egan Bernal is reflected in the odds given to each being the same, at 11/4. The first indication we’ll get of who’s going better and will eventually receive the full backing of the British outfit will be on stage six as the peloton climb La Planche Des Belles Filles.

Looking past the Ineos duo, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) is third favourite, with odds of 11/2 after his Critérium du Dauphiné victory. The Dane has had a blistering 2019 season, with a win at Liège-Bastogne-Liège accompanied by podium places at Strade Bianche, Flèche Wallonne and the Amstel Gold Race. Froome and Dumoulin’s absence will benefit all GC contenders, but Fuglsang is particularly lucky that their misfortune coincides with him finding a rich vein of form.

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) will be supported by his twin brother Simon at the Tour, returning the favour as Adam helped him to his 2018 Vuelta a España title, but unlike his brother’s confidence before this year’s Giro Adam says he hopes to podium come the end of July. Valued at 11/1, he will be looking to replicate the form of 2016 that saw him finish fourth at the French Grand Tour rather than 2018’s disappointing 29th.

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) will be looking to finish his first Tour de France since 2016, having crashed out of the previous two editions, and is 14/1 to win his first ever Grand Tour. At the same odds is Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who is looking for a Tour de France victory to complete his set of Grand Tour wins. Three podium places earlier in the decade has given way to 12th and 10th place finishes in the last two years.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) is the favourite Frenchman to secure a first Tour victory for the hosts since Bernard Hinault in 1985. Thibaut’s third place in 2014 is his best ever effort and is 18/1 to take the yellow jersey into Paris.

Movistar’s ill-fated trident ambush on the overall classification at last year’s race is well documented, and may be coming to an end with Mikel Landa heavily linked with a switch to Bahrain-Merida next year. However, the Spaniard could be a dark horse for the title after riding to a fourth-placed finish at the 2019 Giro d’Italia, his ambitions somewhat curtailed by needing to give the necessary support to team-mate Richard Carapaz who found himself in the overall lead, successfully defending it all the way to Rome. Landa is 20/1 to double Movistar’s Grand Tour win tally for 2019.

Steven Kruijswijk will be taking over Jumbo-Visma’s Grand Tour leadership after Primož Roglič faltered in the third week of the Giro. Kruijswijk is the most likely Dutchman to take victory after Dumoulin pulled out of the race and is 22/1 to be the third ever Dutchman to win, with Joop Zoetemelk being the most recent in 1980.

Alongside Pinot, Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) is facing even more pressure than usual to bring home a French due to the most open Tour in years lying ahead of them. Bardet is an outside bet at 25/1 having achieved a top 10 finish in each of the last five Tours, including two podium places. Although, his 10th place at the recent Dauphiné wouldn’t suggest the form of a rider who will be challenging for the title.

Tour de France 2019 odds (Winner – Oddschecker)

Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos – 11/4

Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos – 11/4

Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana – 11/2

Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott – 11/1

Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo – 14-1

Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar – 14/1

Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ – 18/1

Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar – 20/1

Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma – 22/1

Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale – 25/1

All odds correct at time of publication