Ineos confirm Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal will be joint leaders at Tour de France

Ineos have confirmed Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal will be joint leaders of the team at the upcoming Tour de France.

The rest of the eight-man squad will be made up by Luke Rowe, Michał Kwiatkowski, Wout Poels, Gianni Moscon, Jonathan Castroviejo and Dylan van Baarle.

Thomas will head to the Tour as defending champion despite crashing out of the recent Tour de Suisse.

After the Welshman abandoned on stage four after a fall, Bernal took over leadership duties and won the race, beating Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) by 19 seconds.

After securing the victory, Bernal said he would help the 33-year-old defend his title “If Geraint Thomas is better than me”, with that decision now looking to have been formalised by team management.

“Things changed when he crashed,” Bernal said in the post-race interview. “He was our leader when we came here but he crashed and could not continue so I became leader.

“It is one of the biggest races I have won so I’m really happy, it gives me a lot of confidence for the races that are coming up,” he continued.

“I’m happy because just before this race I had a big crash so to come here and win is really nice for me and the team.”

Bernal was forced to miss out on what would have been his debugGiro d’Italia this year after breaking his collarbone in a training ride preparing for the race.

Geraint Thomas has said he’ll need some big training rides to prepare for the Tour de France after he crashed out of the Tour de Suisse.

Thomas’s crash encapsulated an unlucky period for Ineos, with Chris Froome also being involved in a horrific crash that ruled him out of contesting a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title this July. He was placed in intensive care following a crash at the Critérium du Dauphiné, and is still not well enough to return home.

In other Ineos news, Fran Millar has been announced as the new CEO of the British outfit.