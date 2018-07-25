Police officer causes Chris Froome to crash after Tour de France stage 17 finish by mistaking him for a fan

Froome falls while descending to buses

Having seen his hopes of taking a fifth Tour de France title all but disappear on stage 17, Chris Froome‘s day went from bad to worse after he was made to crash by a police officer following the conclusion of the stage.

With no space to park the team buses at the top of the summit finish of the Col du Portet, riders had to turn around at the finish and descend back down the way they had climbed in order to reach the buses midway down the mountain.

Having given a few interviews at the finish, Froome donned a large grey coat over his white Team Sky kit and descended the mountain accompanied by his bodyguard.

>>> Five talking points from stage 17 of the Tour de France

Unfortunately with some riders still climbing towards the finish, one police officer mistook Froome for a fan descending on his bike. The officer asked Froome to stop, which caused him and his bodyguard to crash.

Pictures and video posted on social media show an angry Froome clambering to his feet and remonstrating with the police officer, who doesn’t seem to be entirely apologetic for his actions.

Fortunately Froome was not injured in the incident, and will at least have an easy day on Thursday as the riders head out of the mountains with a 171km flat stage from Trie-sur-Baïse to Pau.