The 2019 Tour de France continues with a 27.6km team time trial around Brussels on stage two.

Belgium’s capital will host a fairly flat TTT that is likely to shape the general classification battle for the opening week, after stage one’s sprint concluded with no major upsets in the overall.

Jumb0-Visma’s Mike Teunissen holds the yellow jersey heading into stage two after his shock victory over former world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

>>> Five talking points from stage one of the Tour de France 2019

Teunissen’s team are always strong in the discipline so the Dutchman has the potential to tighten his grip on the Tour lead, with the likes of Tony Martin, Wout van Aert and Steven Kruijswijk all strong against the clock.

Team Ineos will be the first squad to set off on stage two of the Tour de France 2019 at 2.30pm central European time- many believe the British WorldTour outfit could take the stage win given the strength of the time triallists in their squad.

Sunweb are also strong contenders in the TTT, with the German squad keen to take a stage win where they can get it after losing general classification leader Tom Dumoulin before the race. They kick off at 3.35pm Belgian time.

>>> ‘We ran out of road and the barriers were sticking out’: Geraint Thomas escapes injury in nervous opening stage of Tour de France 2019

Mitchelton-Scott, setting off at 3.50pm local time, have also been phenomenal in the team stages in the past and they will be looking for a strong position to keep Adam Yates in with a chance at the overall.

World champions in the team time trial Deceuninck – Quick-Step are off at 4.05pm with leading squad Jumbo-Visma last to race at 4.15pm local time.

Tour de France 2019 stage two team time trial start times (CET)

1. Team Ineos (GBr) 2.30pm

2. Arkéa-Samsic (Fra) 2.35pm

3. Astana (Kaz) 2.40pm

4. Groupama-FDJ (Fra) 2.45pm

5. Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra) 2.50pm

6. Movistar (Esp) 2.55pm

7. Total-Direct Energie (Fra) 3pm

8. CCC Team (Pol) 3.05pm

9. UAE Team Emirates (UAE) 3.10pm

10. Trek-Segafredo (USA) 3.15pm

11. Katusha-Alpecin (Sui) 3.20pm

12. Cofidis, Solutions Credits (Fra) 3.25pm

13. Dimension Data (RSA) 3.30pm

14. Sunweb (Ger) 3.35pm

15. Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger) 3.40pm.

16. Lotto-Soudal (Bel) 3.45pm

17. Mitchelton-Scott (Aus) 3.50pm

18. Bahrain-Merida (Brn) 3.55pm

19. EF Education First (USA) 4pm

20. Deceuninck – Quick-Step (Bel) 4.05pm

21. Wanty-Gobert (Bel) 4.10pm

22. Jumbo-Vis (Ned) 4.15pm