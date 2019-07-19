Wout van Aert out of Tour de France after time trial crash

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) is out of the Tour de France 2019 after crashing in the stage 13 time trial.

The Belgian national time trial champion collided with a barrier as he took a right-hand bend in the final two kilometres of the 27km time trial. Van Aert was travelling at 47.7kmh when the crash took place.

Video footage showed Van Aert catching the barrier with his right-hand side as he took the apex of the corner. It is unclear the extent of the injuries Wout van Aert sustained in the incident, but it was immediately clear he would be unable to continue.

Race officials and his team immediately tended to the 24-year-old with a medical team quickly arriving to treat him on the side of the road. He was then taken away in an ambulance to hospital.

Dutch team Jumbo-Visma said Van Aert was conscious and had sustained a wound to his upper right leg where he made contact with the barrier. Media reports suggest that he didn’t sustain a fracture but that the would to his leg is extremely deep.

Van Aert looked to be heading towards setting the best time in the time trial before the crash. He has already had a very successful debut Tour, helping Jumbo-Visma to stage two victory in the team time trial and sprinted to a win on stage 10 in Albi.

A number of riders crashed on the tricky course in Pau on stage 13. Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) was able to finish despite crashing midway through his effort, while German Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) saw his efforts to place highly fall away after crashing close to the finish of the course.

