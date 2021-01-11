Which women’s WorldTour team has the best kit for 2021? A considered ranking

As we get closer to the 2021 season we all get ready for what we all hope will be a much smoother run of races than the last, with plenty of live coverage of the top women’s races on the calendar.

The women’s WorldTour looks quite a bit different this year with several name changes as well as the refreshing of kit designs.

Here we’ll take a look at all the teams that are in the women’s WorldTour for 2021 and give a rating of the new looks, along with a bit more detail on what we can possibly expect from the teams in the upcoming season.

Alé-BTC-Ljubljana – 4.5/5

You can always count on Alé-BTC-Ljubljana to go all-in with the colour of their kits with the designers breaking out the whole highlighter set in the pencil case. The 2021 kit is no different.

Some may not be keen on the fluorescent colouration, but the neon yellow and pinkish-red really look fantastic, and once teamed with black shorts, well… you can’t go wrong. Riders will definitely be easy to spot in the peloton too.

The team will be looking at riders like former world and European champion, Marta Bastianelli to get most of the results, but will also look at new signing and top time triallist, Marlen Reusser to put in a few big rides.

Trek-Segafredo – 5/5

Somehow Santini, Trek-Segafredo’s kit maker, has bettered the 2020 kit which was already fantastic. The dark blue shorts turning into a spiral on the jersey fading into a lovely shade of light blue makes this kit absolutely stunning.

The men’s side of the team will probably be looking at this kit with envy as they have the same rather dull design that they had in 2020.

Trek have one of the biggest budgets of the women’s squads and that really shows when you see the team. Lizzie Deignan, Elisa Longo-Borghini and Ellen van Dijk all worked terrifically well together in 2020 and will hope to do the same again.

Plus, with the added firepower of Amalie Dideriksen and Chloe Hosking, they may be close to unbeatable, especially in the Classics.

Team DSM – 5/5

Wearing the same kit and riding the same bikes as the men’s team, Team DSM, formally Team Sunweb, have gone with the women’s WorldTour trend of blue with a dark colour, but that doesn’t stop it from being one of the nicest kits in the pro ranks for some time.

This relatively young team will be looking to rally around its big-name sprinters of Coryn Rivera and Lorena Wiebes this year. They’ll aim for another solid Classics campaign with them along with Floortje Mackaaij and Liane Lippert among others in a solid team.

Movistar Team – 3/5

While the kit hasn’t changed much at all to the year before, Movistar Team look pretty different as a squad as they have welcomed former world and current European champion, Annemiek van Vleuten to the ranks after she left Mitchelton-Scott in a surprise move.

While the team was full of capable riders last year, they didn’t really get that big result. Now though the team has a real focus as they have completely built around the Dutchwoman.

Van Vleuten will be hoping that she can keep up her dominance in the women’s side of the sport after, by her standards, a disappointing end to 2020 having crashed out of the Giro Rosa and losing her world champion’s jersey to Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx).

FDJ-Nouvelle-Aquitane-Futuroscope – 4/5

Team FDJ-Nouvelle-Aquitane-Futuroscope always trump the male side of the FDJ cycling squad for kit design and this year is no different with a very smart and stylish design. Another team with a dark blue as one of the main colours.

The French team will be hoping they don’t have to rely on Cecile Uttrup Ludwig for most of the big wins in 2021 with the likes of former Swedish champ Emilia Fahlin and Giro Rosa stage winner Evita Muzic just two of riders who will look for big wins.

Team BikeExchange – 3.5/5

No more Van Vleuten and no more Mitchelton-Scott as the team go for a completely new identity in 2021 as Team BikeExchange, with the name and kit colours as well as bike manufacturer all changing. The kit has some odd features, like the celeste touches at the bottom of the jersey, but overall an okay look.

Amanda Spratt is now the main climber of the team. Grace Brown will look to take her chances in the Classics, much like she did in 2020 with success at Brabantse Pijl and a second place at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Meanwhile, new signing Teniel Campbell will be hoping she can pull off some big wins in her first year on the WorldTour stage with her new team.

Team SD Worx – 4.5/5

Formally the famous Boels-Dolmans team, SD Worx have still got an amazing lineup with both Anna van der Breggen and Chantal van den Broek-Blaak staying on another year with the new-look team.

The new jersey looks fantastic too; the redish pink fading into purple looks fresh and is eye-catching but not in a bad way by any means.

While it may be a fresh new look, the team still has the same core as before and will be a danger in all races.

Liv Racing Team – 2.5/5

The team that were CCC-Liv in 2020 now changes to Liv Racing Team. They have now revealed their brand new kit with marquee signing, Belgian champion Lotte Kopecky.

Going from the smart orange jersey and black shorts to this rather hectic kit is an unfortunate change though, with the colours and messy design it doesn’t really look like a professional team’s kit.

Kopecky will look to build on what was a fantastic season last year for Lotto-Soudal by taking plenty of wins on all terrain this season, but her main powers of course come in the bunch sprints where she will battle the likes of Kirsten Wild, Jolien d’Hoore and Lorena Wiebes.

Canyon-Sram – 3.5/5

Canyon-Sram have chosen not to change their kit from last year. While it is a fantastic piece of design, I would always penalise scores of kit if they’re not changed at all for a new season. That said, it is an excellent jersey.

But, with the new designs from the other teams it isn’t quite out there on its own with the colours or jazzy design and may get a bit lost in the peloton.

As a team though they look stronger than ever despite losing Pauline Ferrand-Prevot to Julian Absalon’s BMC mountain biking team.

New signing Chloe Dygert will be very keen to put 2020 behind her after crashing out of the World Championships time trial in Italy and the issues surrounding her liking of certain tweets and focus on getting big results in her first European season.