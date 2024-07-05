Ready for the slaughter? British Gravel Champs reveals tough new Scots course

The championship was moved from original Kings Cup venue after forest fees forced cancellation

Image shows the winners of the King's Cup Gravel races
Jacob Vaughan pulls on the 2022 champion's jersey
(Image credit: Joe Cotterill / King's Cup Gravel Festival)



The British Gravel Championships has found a new home on the trails of the Gralloch UCI race in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Riders will take on a tough 87.5km course with big climbs —including the ominously named Slaughter Hill— in pursuit of the red, white and blue bands.

