Two more medals for Olympic royalty Kristin Armstrong: the decorated cyclist honoured with Order of Ikkos coaching medals

Armstrong, the most-decorated U.S. women’s cyclist of all time, received two coaching medals for her work with Chloe Dygert and Haley Batten

Kristin Armstrong honoured with Order of Ikkos
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Jenny
By ,
published

Even without competing at the Paris Olympics, Kristin Armstrong was still honoured with two medals over the weekend. 

The three-time Olympic gold medalist received two Order of Ikkos awards, bestowed upon her by athletes Chloe Dygert and Haley Batten. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kristin Jenny
Kristin Jenny
Freelance Contributor

Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸