Why are Great Britain using 12-year-old bikes at the Track World Championships?

Three of the men's sprint squad are using bikes that date back to London 2012

Harry Ledingham-Horn in the keirin at the Track World Championships in Denmark 2024
(Image credit: Ian MacNicol/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Great Britain’s men’s sprint team are competing on bikes likely once used by Sir Jason Kenny and Sir Chris Hoy at this week’s UCI Track World Championships in Denmark.

Three of the squad’s four riders are competing on UK Sports Institute (UKSI) bikes, built by British Cycling’s in-house research and development team for the London 2012 Olympics.

Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.

