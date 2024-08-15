Your Shimano gears can be hacked - but there's a fix coming

The world's best riders were open to manipulation via radio signals, until a team of researches discovered the flaw

The Enve Melee with Shimano Ultegra Di2
(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)
Adam Becket
By
published

Shimano's Di2 wireless gear-shifting systems can be hacked, according to research from US universities, but there is already a fix in place for pro teams, and one coming for ordinary users.

As reported in Wired, researchers from UC San Diego and Northeastern University revealed a technique this week that would allow anyone to hack into Di2, using a radio attack. A hacker positioned nine metres away could trigger an attack which would make a bike jump gears or jam the shifters.

News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

