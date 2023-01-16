2023 WorldTour bikes and equipment - guide to what the men's and women's pro teams are riding

Before the dawn of year-round coverage, camera phones and social media accounts, the start of a new WorldTour season came with plenty of intrigue. Not only would we be getting our first look at pros riding for their current teams but also plenty of new road bikes (opens in new tab), equipment and kit to drool over too, often done up in a fresh team livery.

Today? Not so much.

Keeping new gear a surprise is no longer en vogue. Nor is it always possible. Pros are spotted on prototype bikes during off-season training with regularity, and the snoopers now have a multitude of platforms on which to spill beans. Likewise teams and their sponsors have taken to testing unreleased gear during races, so by the time of the real launch the cycling media has already dissected the bike and assessed its likely merits or flaws. As for sponsorship changes, they're seemingly announced before they actually 'happen', usually in the form of a 280 character tweet.

That said, the early season races are still a lot of fun as we get to grips with updated team names, colours and gear. And while the sponsorship merry-go-round hasn’t exactly been spinning full tilt this off-season there are more than enough changes to keep any tech fan interested.

We’ve got new Canyons (opens in new tab)and Colnagos (opens in new tab), more SRAM (opens in new tab)and less Campagnolo (opens in new tab), the reintroduction of Bianchi (opens in new tab)and Look (opens in new tab)to the WorldTour stage and a controversial groupset change that won’t please the purists.

Last year’s controversial points system means we also have two new teams among the 18 men's squads, while at the same time waving goodbye - for now at least - to two more. Meanwhile the Women's WorldTour expands to 15 teams. And for those of you who savour tradition there’s the obligatory Quickstep name change as well as the return of AG2R’s brown bib shorts.

Without further ado, the teams…

AG2R Citroën

There’s little change for the French outfit as they head into their 31st year of existence and 23rd season carrying the AG2R moniker.

One again they’ll be riding BMC bikes, with the Teammachine (opens in new tab), Timemachine Road and Timemachine TT all in play. They’re also sticking with Campagnolo groupsets and wheels - Super Record EPS (opens in new tab) and Bora - and are now the only men's team on the WorldTour stage using shiny bits from Vincenza.

The Italian theme continues with Pirelli tires and Fizik saddles, while the team kit, including the trademark brown shorts, is made by Rosti.

Racing fans will notice a difference though. The BMC bikes are now painted bright blue and red, rather than the predominately white of last season. Whether this makes a difference to the performance of Ben O’Connor, Benoit Cosnefroy and others remains to be seen.

Bikes: BMC

Groupset: Campagnolo

Wheels: Campagnolo

Tires: Pirelli

Saddles: Fizik

Finishing kit: BMC

Clothing: Rosti

Alpecin-Deceuninck

The first of our newly promoted teams, you could have been forgiven for thinking that the Belgian team were already WorldTour approved given the prominence of riders such as Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen, both who secured Grand Tour stage wins in 2022, with MVDP also triumphing at De Ronde (opens in new tab).

They’ll be riding the same gear as they did at ProTeam level, which means Canyon bikes equipped with Shimano’s top-tier Dura-Ace Di2 groupset (opens in new tab) and wheels, as well as Vittoria tires and Selle Italia saddles.

Typically the team have relied on Canyon’s Aeroad CFR (opens in new tab) for the majority of races, both stage and one-day. However, Van der Poel was photographed during the off-season riding what appeared to be a prototype Canyon - most likely an updated Aeroad but as yet unconfirmed. Whatever the Dutchman is aboard, expect him to remain a central character throughout the season, such is his talent and versatility.

Bikes: Canyon

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Tires: Vittoria

Saddles: Selle Italia

Finishing kit: Canyon

Clothing: Kalas

Astana Qazaqstan

The Kazakh squad also heads into 2023 unchanged. Once again they’ll be riding Wilier bikes, Shimano groupsets and Corima wheels, typically the 47WS model.

Befitting a team that has 10 Italians on its books, including Gianni Moscon and the only Nibali left in the peloton, Antonio, they’ll also be using Vittoria tires and Prologo saddles as well as wearing team kit made by Giordana.

The choice of Wilier framesets also remains, with the Zero SLR and Filante SLR the day-to-day line-up for the riders, with the Turbine TT bike ready for those efforts against the clock. However, they’ve been given a fresh lick of paint for 2023 and they might just be the prettiest bikes in the peloton (opens in new tab).

The Italian marque describes the colour scheme as “chrome-painted graphite” achieved using a “sophisticated hand painting process”, which results in a finish that wouldn’t look out of place in the interior of a Renaissance palace.

Bikes: Wilier Trestina

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Corima

Tires: Vittoria

Saddles: Prologo

Finishing kit: Wilier

Clothing: Giordana

Bahrain Victorious

Another team that’s subscribed to the ‘if it ain’t broke’ school of thought, Bahrain sets out for its seventh season riding familiar gear.

Merida is again the bike supplier, with its Reacto, Scultura (opens in new tab)and Warp TT models forming the line-up. Shimano Dura-Ace is also retained as the team’s groupset, with wheels from Vision, saddles from Prologo and finishing kit handled by FSA.

The equipment served them well in 2022, with 21 victories, including stage wins in both the Giro and the TdF, courtesy of Luis Leon Sanchez, Pello Bilbao and Mikel Landa, with the two Spaniards both returning in 2023.

However, it was Matej Mohorič ’s victory in Milan-San Remo (opens in new tab) that was the more memorable, thanks to a no-holds barred descent off the Poggio aided by a dropper post and 180mm disc brake rotors. It’s probably safe to say that neither will be standard issue for the year ahead.

Bikes: Merida

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Vision

Tires: Continental

Saddles: Prologo

Finishing kit: FSA, Vision

Clothing: Alé

Bora-Hansgrohe

Last season was a breakout year for the German outfit, winning its first Grand Tour behind Jai Hindley at the Giro d’Italia (opens in new tab).

The Australian will remain their stage race leader, while sprinter Sam Bennett will hope to build on his two stage wins at the Vuelta as he looks to fully regain the form that saw him win the Green Jersey at the 2020 TdF (opens in new tab).

They’ll be doing so aboard familiar bikes, with Specialized returning as the main equipment sponsor. The US brand not only supplies the Tarmac SL7 (opens in new tab) and Shiv TT bikes but also the wheels, in the shape of Roval, tires, saddles and finishing kit, where it shares duties with Shimano subsidiary PRO.

Shimano will also provide the groupset, in the shape of 12-speed Dura-Ace Di2. In fact, the Japanese brand remains the dominant choice at the WorldTour level, supplying 14 of the 18 teams.

Bikes: Specialized

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Roval

Tires: Specialized

Saddles: Specialized

Finishing kit: PRO, Specialized

Clothing: Le Col

Canyon-SRAM Racing

Clearly, there are no prizes here for guessing this team's key sponsors. So once again the German-based squad will be racing on a mix of Aeroads, Ultimates and Speedmaxs, with SRAM's top-tier Red eTap gruppo used throughout. Elsewhere SRAM sister company Zipp supply the wheels, while Giant sister brand Cadex provides the saddles.

Britain's Alice Barnes departs to the Human Powered Health team but 2023 will see the WorldTour debut of Alex Morrice, with the GB rider securing her place on the time via the Zwift Academy.

Bikes: Canyon

Groupset: SRAM

Wheels: Zipp

Saddles: Cadex

Finishing kit: Canyon

Clothing: Canyon

Cofidis

You could argue there’s a certain symmetry gained by a team using equipment made, or at least designed, in its home country. Cofidis, who’ve been in existence since 1997, appear to agree, switching to a French accentuated line-up for the 2023.

The De Rosa bikes of last year are replaced with framesets from that most French of marques, Look. Likewise the move from Campagnolo groupsets to Shimano also means that the Campy wheels have been swapped out for another French brand, Corima. And they’ll be using Michelin tires, too.

As for bike choices, initially it seemed likely that the team would use the 795 Blade as their day-to-day machine, with the 785 Huez used for mountain stages and the 796 Monoblade for time trials. However, in the last few days Cofidis has released training camp images of a new, and yet unnamed, bike. The tube shapes, including drop stays, suggest something of an aero all-rounder, meaning this could well be the team’s go-to bike.

Bikes: Look

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Corima

Tires: Michelin

Saddles: Selle Italia

Finishing kit: FSA, Vision

Clothing: Van Rysel

EF Education-EasyPost

The US team rolls into the 2023 season with an unchanged line-up of sponsors. Once again, we’ll see them aboard Cannondale bikes equipped with Shimano groupsets, Vision wheels and Prologo saddles. But despite the continuity, there’s still some noteworthy developments.

EF Education’s riders are pretty active on social media, meaning that keeping what appears to be an updated Cannondale SuperSix Evo (opens in new tab) under wraps was never going to be easy. In recent weeks we’ve seen a new bike appear on the accounts of Rigoberto Uran, Andrey Amador and more. When Rapha launched the team’s kit for the new season - yes, it’s still pink - the bike made yet another appearance.

As for the changes from the Evo 3 to what we guess will be the Evo 4, think subtle reshaping rather than a radical redesign. Perhaps just as interesting is whether the team’s aero bike, the SystemSix, also receives a makeover at some point during the season.

Bikes: Cannondale

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Vision

Saddles: Prologo

Finishing kit: FSA, Vision

Clothing: Rapha

EF Education Tibco-SVB

Although the Women's WorldTour has a different co-sponsor, it's part of the EF Education family and thus shares the same suppliers as the men's squad.

Last year it racked up 13 victories using Cannondale's trifecta of race bikes alongside Shimano groupsets. With Zoe Bäckstedt on the team, fresh off her road race and time trial double at the Worlds in 2022, you'd figure they have a good shot of improving on this number.

Bikes: Cannondale

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Vision

Saddles: Prologo

Finishing Kit: FSA

Clothing: Rapha

FDJ-Suez

Despite the shared sponsor and country of origin, FDJ-Suez aren’t linked to the men’s Groupama team.

However they will enter 2023 on similar equipment to their male counterparts. This means Lapierre bikes, typically the Xelius SL3, spec’d with Shimano’s Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and wheels. The team is home to one of the peloton’s best riders, and certainly its most quotable, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, which should add up to plenty of coverage for all involved.

Bikes: Lapierre

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Saddles: Prologo

Finishing Kit: Lapierre

Clothing: Gobik

Fenix-Deceuninck

Racing as Plantur-Pura in 2002, the German team marks its step up to WorldTour level in 2023 with a new name.

Like the men’s team (Alpecin, rather than Fenix), the women will compete aboard Canyon bikes, likely the Aeroad and the Ultimate, decked out in Shimano groupsets and wheels.

Bikes: Canyon

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Saddles: Selle Italia

Finishing Kit: Canyon

Clothing: Alé

Groupama-FDJ

Groupama-FDJ are another team who are sticking with the same gear as last year. For the French crew, who are entering their 28th season, this means a continuation of the long-running relationship with Lapierre bikes and Shimano groupsets and wheels. The model choices appear to be the same here too, with riders choosing between the Xelius and Aircode framesets depending on the stage or race profile.

The off-season did see an updated kit however. While still taking its colour palette cues from the tricolour, the predominately white kit of old has been replaced by a largely dark blue affair, somewhat similar in shade to the French national football jersey.

The press launch was attended by many of the team riders, with Stefan Kung standing side-by-side with David Gaudu, perhaps to illustrate that Alé will be making the kit in a full range of sizes.

Bikes: Lapierre

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Tires: Continental

Saddles: Prologo

Finishing kit: Lapierre

Clothing: Alé

Human Powered Health

The US-based team enter another WorldTour season aboard Felt bikes, who they’ve partnered with since 2019. Its riders, who include the current Cypriot national champion on both the road and ITT, Antri Christoforou, will choose between Felt’s AR Aero and FR Race road bikes as well as its IA time trial model. All machines will be equipped with SRAM Red eTap AXS groupsets, Vision wheels and FSA finishing kit.

Bikes: Felt

Groupset: SRAM

Wheels: Vision

Saddles: Selle Italia

Finishing Kit: FSA

Clothing: Pactimo

INEOS Grenadiers

The Grenadiers’ equipment remains largely unchanged. Pinarello continues to supply the bikes, in the shape of the all-rounder Dogma F (opens in new tab) and the recently updated Bolide TT machine (opens in new tab). Given the presence of current Hour record holder Fillipo Ganna, the latter receives a little more focus than time trial rigs ordinarily do.

Shimano remain on board, supplying 12-speed Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets as well as wheels, as do Continental and Fizik, who take care of tires and saddles respectively. Last year saw the UK team switch kit sponsor form Castelli to Belgian brand Bioracer and there’s a new kit for 2023, with the blue of last year replaced with a predominantly red and orange jersey (opens in new tab) matched to navy shorts. The team bike colour scheme follows suit.

A switch in sunglasses sponsors doesn’t normally generate headlines, but given the almost iconic status of Geraint Thomas’ white Oakley specs, the team’s move to the SunGod brand generated more than a few column inches. It will also likely make the Welshman a little harder to spot in the peloton.

Bikes: Pinarello

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Tires: Continental

Saddles: Fizik

Finishing kit: MOST

Clothing: Bioracer

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

The Belgian squad entered the 2023 season without a minor name change, and if last year is anything to go by then it should be fitting, with the team providing plenty of entertainment throughout the year. Biniam Girmay’s breakthrough wins at Gent-Wevelgem (opens in new tab) and a stage 10 in the Gir (opens in new tab)o carried great significance for the sport. There were also Grand Tour stages for Jan Hirt and Louis Meintjes.

Girmay and Meintjes return (Hirt has jumped ship for fellow Belgians Soudal-Quick Step) and will be riding familiar equipment. Cube, Shimano, Newman and Prologo remain, with Cube’s Litening C:68X the bike of choice, with the Aerium C:68 used during time trials.

Bikes: Cube

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Newmen

Saddles: Prologo

Finishing kit: Cube

Clothing: Nalini

Israel-Premier Tech Roland

While the men’s team fell foul of the regulation system and enter 2023 as a ProTour outfit, Israel Premier Tech still retains WorldTour status, taking over as title sponsor of the women’s Roland Cogeas Edelweiss team.

The switch in name also means a change in equipment, with a list of suppliers that closely resembles the men’s. This means that Look bikes are replaced with models from Factor, including the Ostro VAM and the One, with the brand’s sister company Black Inc providing the wheels and finishing kit. As with the men, the bike’s are equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets.

Bikes: Factor

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Black Inc

Tires: Maxxis

Saddles: Selle Italia

Finishing kit: Black Inc

Clothing: Q36.5

Jumbo-Visma

The Jumbo juggernaut was omnipresent in 2022. They racked up 48 wins including Paris-Roubaix, Omloop, E3 and overalls in the Critérium du Dauphiné, Paris-Nice and the Tour de France (opens in new tab) no less. The women's team also combined for 12 victories, including two Giro d'Italia Donna and two Tour de France Femmes stages courtesy of Marianne Vos. You might think that this would mean they would opt to stick rather than twist when it came to equipment choices. But not so.

Cervélo remains, with Vos, Wout van Aert, Jonas Vingegaard, Primož Roglič and others choosing between the updated S5, R5 and P5 models depending on the terrain and discipline. There's also the revamped Soloist too. The phrase 'spoilt for choice' to comes to mind.

However, Shimano are out as groupset sponsors, replaced by SRAM, who will bring its wireless eTap system to one of the most high-profile teams in the peloton. A change in groupset is not insignificant; riders will need to adapt to new methods of shifting and hood shapes as well as dialing in gear ratios based on the new chainring and cassette size options.

There's also new wheelsets in the shape of Reserve hoops. Regardless of the changes, it’s hard to imagine this team with its embarrassment of riches skipping a beat, though.

Bikes: Cervélo

Groupset: SRAM

Wheels: Reserve

Tires: Vittoria

Saddles: Fizik

Finishing kit: FSA/Cervélo

Clothing: Agu

Liv Racing TeqFind

The Liv Racing Squad have acquired a new title sponsor for 2023 but little else has changed.

Naturally they’ll be racing on Liv bikes once again, with the team swapping between the Langma and the Envie on the road, alongside the Avow when riding against the clock. Being a Giant brand, it also means they’ll be using Cadex wheels, with SRAM staying onboard as groupset suppliers.

Bikes: Liv

Groupset: SRAM

Wheels: Cadex

Saddles: Liv/Cadex

Finishing kit: Giant (handlebar), Liv (stem)

Clothing: GSG

Movistar

Movistar is the team with the longest tenure in pro cycling, starting out in 1980 as the Reynolds-Benotto squad.

If you’re thinking that Alejandro Valverde rode for them way back then you’d be being a little unkind, but the 42-year-old Spaniard, who retired at the end of last year (opens in new tab)and rode his entire WorldTour career for the team , will certainly leave a significant hole in the peloton. Those uphill finishes with a little kicker at the end just won’t be the same without him.

While Ol’ Bala is no more, the team sponsors remain in place. That means Canyon bikes, perhaps in the shape of yet-to-be released Aeroad, SRAM Red eTap groupsets, again with potentially an updated version in the works, Zipp wheels and Fizik saddles.

The only change then comes in the shape of the kit sponsor, with Gobik stepping in to replace La Passione.

The women's team will use the same equipment as they hope to build on a dominant 2022 season that saw them notch 24 wins. This included a clean sweep of the Grand Tours by the peerless Annemiek van Vleuten, who's due to follow Valverde into retirement at the end of the year.

Bikes: Canyon

Groupset: SRAM

Wheels: Zipp

Saddles: Fizik

Finishing kit: Canyon

Clothing: Gobik

Soudal-Quick Step

While Benjamin Franklin was sure that death and taxes were life’s only certainties, had he lived long enough to add pro racing to his long list of interests he may have seen fit to add Quick Step name changes, too.

The Belgian team began 2023 as Soudal-Quick Step, its eighth name change if you’re counting. Elsewhere though, solidity. Specialized returns, with the US brand supplying bikes, wheels, in the shape of subsidiary brand Roval, saddles, tires and finishing kit. Shimano and Castelli also remain as groupset supplier and kit maker respectively.

They’ll be hoping that equipment continuity translates to continued success for Remco Evenepoel, who had a season for the ages in ‘22. The Belgian wunderkind won his first Grand Tour at the Vuelta (opens in new tab) as well as two Monuments and a World Champs rainbow jersey (opens in new tab) to boot.

Bikes: Specialized

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Roval

Tires: Specialized

Saddles: Specialized

Finishing kit: PRO, Specialized

Clothing: Castelli

Arkéa-Samsic

Making their WorldTour debut, the French team are marking the occasion with plenty of equipment changes.

Out goes Canyon as their bike sponsor, and in comes Bianchi, marking the Italian brand’s return to racing’s top tier. Riders will switch between the Oltre RC, an aero bike, the Specialissima, a climbing bike, and the Aquilla TT model.

The updated Oltre RC received plenty of attention (opens in new tab) on its release last year, due in no small part to its aggressive aero shapes and Formula 1 inspired ‘air deflectors’ on the head tube. However the vents aren’t UCI legal, so the team will have to live without their purported watt-saving properties.

Shimano takes care of groupset and wheels, although they’ll swap to Vision hoops for time trials. Other suppliers include Selle Italia saddles and Continental tires, while Ekoi are retained on kit duty.

Bikes: Bianchi

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano/Vision

Tires: Continental

Saddles: Selle Italia

Finishing kit: Vision/FSA

Clothing: Ekoi

Team DSM

The Dutch team, at least from the men's perspective, will be hoping to move on from 2022, where they managed only 10 wins, with Thymen Arensmen’s stage win in the Vuelta the high point. However, with the talented 23-year-old lured to Ineos for the new season, even this turned bittersweet.

Arensmen’s preference for a flashier team bus means that Roman Bardet is back to being the team’s de facto GC leader. The enigmatic Frenchman will assume these duties aboard familiar equipment. Scott returns as bike sponsor, with its recently updated Addict RC likely to do the lion’s share of the work.

Shimano too are back, supplying Dura-Ace Di2 gruppos as well as wheels, most likely in the shape of the C36, C50 and C60 models, with the number correlating to rim depth. All will be shod in Vittoria tires. Scott subsidiary Syncros will take care of the finishing kit while Italian brand Nalini are providing the kit, albeit with the help of DSM’s own Dyneema material, which is apparently lighter than polyester and stronger than steel.

The women's team however faired better in 2022, with 28 wins, mostly secured by the dominant Lorena Wiebes. With the Dutch sprinter now riding for SD Worx, they'll be looking to the likes of Pfeiffer Georgi, Juliette Labous and Charlotte Kool to pick up the slack.

Bikes: Scott

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Tires: Vittoria

Saddles: PRO

Finishing kit: Syncros

Clothing: Nalini

Jayco AlUla

Team BikeExchange-Jayco return in 2023 as Jayco AIUIa but the equipment suppliers remain unchanged.

The tried-and-tested formula of Giant, Cadex and Shimano returns, having helped to bring the Aussie team 22 victories in 2022, six of which were Grand Tour stages; who could forget Michael Matthews holding off EF’s Alberto Bettiol for a memorable solo win on stage 14 of the TdF, or indeed, Simon Yates’s surprise win in the individual time trial at the Giro, which he followed up with another stage a week or so later in Turin.

The man from Bury will again be able to choose between Giant’s Propel Advanced SL and TCR Advanced SL on the road, while hopping aboard the Trinity TT bike when required, all equipped with Shimano groupsets and Cadex wheels and saddles.

The women's squad shares the same sponsors as their male counterparts, however use the Giant made, female-specific Liv frames, saddles and finishing kit.

Bikes: Giant / Liv

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Cadex

Tires: Cadex

Saddles: Cadex

Finishing kit: Giant / Liv

Clothing: Alé

SD Worx

SD Worx figures to be quite the force in 2023. By bringing in the talents of sprinter Lorena Wiebes, they're adding a proven winner to a squad that notched up 19 victories in 2022, including a Paris-Roubaix/Tour of Flanders double for Lotte Kopecky and an Amstel Gold win for Demi Vollering.

Once again they'll be going into battle with Specialized providing many of its weapons. This means Tarmac SL7 bikes equipped with Specialized tires and saddles. Spesh in-house brand Roval are also added to the mix, replacing Zipp as wheel suppliers. The groupset, like last year, is provided by Shimano.

Bikes: Specialized

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Roval

Saddles: Specialized

Finishing Kit: Specialized

Clothing: Specialized

Trek-Segafredo

Trek made a few waves last year when it debuted its updated Madone aero bike (opens in new tab) at the TdF, largely due to the inclusion of its new IsoFlow technology, which puts a hole in the seat tube area for better aerodynamics and a reduction in weight.

Trek-Segafredo sprinter Mads Pedersen, who was instrumental in the bike’s design, won stage 13 to prove its design virtues before adding an exclamation point at the Vuelta, where he clinched the points jersey aided by three stage wins.

The Madone returns for 2023, as does Trek’s updated Domane and the lightweight Emonda, with all three used by both the men's and women's squads. SRAM is again the groupset supplier, decking the bikes out in its Red eTap AXS bits. Trek subsidiary Bontrager then fills in the gaps, providing the wheels and tires as well as the finishing kit and saddles. A case of as you were, then.

Bikes: Trek

Groupset: SRAM

Wheels: Bontrager

Tires: Bontrager

Saddles: Bontrager

Finishing kit: Bontrager

Clothing: Santini

UAE Team Emirates

This year figures to be an important one for the UAE team. While they matched Jumbo-Visma for victories in '22, losing the TdF to Jonas Vingegaard will have been a bitter pill to swallow, particularly with Tadej Pogacar looking to complete a hat-trick of wins at the world’s biggest stage race.

They’ll enter 2023 with revenge in mind and a new bike to boot, the Colnago V4RS (opens in new tab). It’s ostensibly the prototype that Pog rode for much of the season, now officially launched as the reboot of the bike he won his two TdF crowns aboard.

Perhaps controversially, they’ll be equipping the bike with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, with Campagnolo out as groupset sponsor. It’s a move that will upset the Colnago cognoscenti who see matching the marque with anything other than Campag as sacrilegious. Even the less fanatical often likely find Shimano parts on a Colnago a little jarring.

But the modern sporting world cares little for tradition and a few early season wins will more than justify the switch to the team at least. With Campag gone, UAE have switched to Enve wheels, while Pirelli rubber has been replaced by tires from Continental. There’s probably more than a few Italians turning in their graves as a result.

Bikes: Colnago

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Enve

Tires: Continental

Saddles: Prologo

Finishing kit: Colango

Clothing: Pissei

UAE Team ADQ

The UAE women's team will also be riding the new Colnago equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 and Enve wheels. They'll be hoping that the changes help not hinder their progress as they look to add to their 17 wins of last season.

Bikes: Colnago

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: Enve

Tires: Continental

Saddles: Prologo

Finishing kit: Colango

Clothing: Gobik

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

The Uno-X squad sees little equipment change for 2023. Norwegian direct to consumer brand DARE continue to supply the bikes and finishing kit, while Shimano and DT Swiss take care of the groupset and wheels respectively.

Bikes: Dare

Groupset: Shimano

Wheels: DT Swiss

Saddles: Shimano Pro

Finishing Kit: Dare

Clothing: BioRacer