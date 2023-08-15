Canyon wants you to leave the saddlebag at home: in-frame storage added to new Endurace models

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Canyon has released the latest generation of the Endurace, boasting more improved comfort, aerodynamics, and an all-new integrated storage compartment in the top tube, designed to house tools typically stored in a saddlebag or back pocket.

The brand's endurance bike has also received a frame redesign, with deeper tube profiling as well as being available in the top-spec CFR carbon layup for the first time.

(Image credit: Canyon)

2024 will mark the 10th anniversary of the Canyon Endurace, and in that time the fit philosophy hasn't changed all too much. The new bike still holds the same 'Sport Geometry' as its predecessors, though the German bike giant has made some small tweaks to improve comfort.

Using a size medium frame for reference, the new Endurace now has a 27mm higher stack, and 15mm shorter reach. This will put the rider in a slightly more upright riding position, which Canyon hopes will keep the bike more comfortable for a wider audience.

(Image credit: Canyon)

The most obvious and somewhat puzzling new feature of the Endurace is the storage compartment located in the top tube. Plenty of bikes, such as the Trek Checkpoint SL 7, use in-frame storage, but these are generally found in the downtube which tends to offer more capacity.

Nonetheless, Canyon has managed to house a 3-in-1 Mintool, comprising a ratchet with 8 tool bits, a Dynaplug and CO2 inflator, a 16 g CO2 cartridge, and pair of tyre levers, which sit neatly in a neoprene sleeve. It's important we note, however, that although the neoprene sleeve is included, the toolkit is an optional extra when purchasing the new bike.

(Image credit: Canyon)

One of the design staples of the Canyon Endurace over the years has been the split seat post. The latest iteration S15 VCLS 2.0 comfort post now offers up to 20mm of fore-aft flex which Canyon says prevents it from having to opt for mechanical suspension or frame configurations that would ultimately add weight.

VCLS stands for “Vertical Comfort, Lateral Stiffness” which are characteristics Canyon says all riders will benefit from. We would tend to agree here - in conjunction with the stock 32mm rear and 30mm front tyres, Canyon has managed to engineer compliance with a relatively simple design - if the compliance claims are to be believed.

You could go big on tyres too - Canyon is claiming 35mm tyre clearance, which is plenty for the roughest road conditions and even tackling some light gravel riding.

(Image credit: Canyon)

Aerodynamic claims on the new Endurace come from a revised frame shape which generally sees some deeper tube profiling. Forks, head tube, and seat tube have all received some added depth. This along with a fully integrated front end gives the bike a clean frontal profile, which Canyon claims culminates a 7-watt advantage at 45 kph when compared to the previous generation bike.

This is a pretty quick test speed for a non-race bike, so gains at normal riding speeds will be less, but an improvement nonetheless.

(Image credit: Canyon)

The aforementioned integration comes courtesy of the CP0018 aero cockpit, which can be found on all of the new CF SLX and CFR models. Unlike other setups such as the new Roval Rapide cockpit, Canyon's bars can be adjusted when it comes to width. Although you will be stuck with a stem length, width adjustment is particularly useful for those maybe not quite sure about their bike fit.

(Image credit: Canyon)

Canyon has released a total of 8 bikes to the Endurace range, five CF SLX's and three all-new top of the line CFR's.

The former will be available from €3,699 with the CF SLX 7 Di2, and will include Shimano's 105 Di2, a 4iiii power meter, and DT Swiss Endurance LN wheelset - all at an 8.5kg claimed weight. For €5,499, an Endurace CF SLX 8 Aero will also be available in Sram or Shimano fittings and includes DT Swiss ERC 1400 35mm deep wheels.

As for the range-topping CFR, there are three different groupsets to choose from. Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 and Sram Red AXS offerings, both weighing a claimed 7.8kg, will be available with 45mm DT Swiss ERC 1100 wheels and will set you back €8,999.

For the Italian component purists, a Campagnolo Super Record Wireless version will also be available for €8,999, and will come complete with 33mm Campagnolo Bora Ultra WT0 wheelset.

For more information on price and availability, head to the Canyon Website.