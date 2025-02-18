I was a 'steel is real' diehard - but then I rode my first carbon bike

I entered the world of cycling in 2014, shortly after a traumatic divorce. Having moved from a car-dependent neighbourhood to the densest area in Seattle, Wash., I quickly realised my car would be more of a hassle than a help. I sold it and embraced a car-free lifestyle. I had planned on using the public bus system but soon grew frustrated with how long it took to get anywhere in the city. So, I decided to give bike commuting a shot.

On a tight budget, I stumbled upon a used bike shop that specialises in vintage steel bicycles. With only two options in my size to test ride, I settled on a dark blue 1980s Nishiki, which I affectionately nicknamed Babe. And that was the beginning of my love affair with steel bicycles.

Babe was my gateway to all things cycling. With down-tube shifters, interrupter brake levers, and steel wheels, it was a classic—and somewhat intimidating—bike to learn to commute on. Despite being a tad too large for me and absolutely terrifying to ride in the rain, that bike took me all over Seattle in those early months. I learned how to load it on the bus when I’d inevitably get a puncture from riding those susceptible 23mm tyres over the potholed streets. I joined (and quickly got dropped from) group rides, and found my preference for a leisurely pace.

As my love affair with cycling deepened, I eagerly joined the Bike MS charity team at my work, setting a goal to ride 64 miles in a row. When a coworker suggested I upgrade to a more modern bicycle for the event, I took their advice and bought an entry-level aluminium road bike.

While the bike worked for its intended purpose, and I successfully conquered my first metric century, there was a tangible difference in comfort. Where Babe felt durable yet flexible, my new bike felt stiff and jarring across the potholes. In hindsight, I was also most likely over the weight limit for that aluminium frame and wheels, which definitely impacted my experience.

As soon as finances allowed, I upgraded my bike again, this time to a Surly Straggler, a steel touring bike that is to this day, one of my favourite bikes to ride. Built from robust 4140 Chromoly Steel, I was assured by my local bike shop that this bike was capable of just about anything I could throw at it.

Marley Blonsky riding her beloved Surly Straggler (Image credit: Marley Blonsky)

It proved true. Strapping on 40 pounds of panniers for a week-long tour of the Gulf Islands in Canada? No problem. Mounting a rack to the front fork to carry a hefty bundle of firewood? Easy peasy. Converting it into a zippy single-speed cyclocross bike? Done. I rode that bike in three more Bike MS events, much to the confusion of my coworkers, who couldn’t understand why I would choose 40mm tyres for the road ride.

One of the main criticisms you’ll hear against steel bikes is their weight. But as a heavier rider who likes to ride on a variety of surfaces – often with way too much stuff strapped to the bike –, steel instilled a level of confidence I needed. The frame’s robustness and comfort more than make up for its extra pounds. For years, I maintained that my favourite bike was “a steel one.”

But then I rode my first carbon bike.

It was 2022, and as part of my athlete ambassador contract with Cannondale, I was given a beautiful, sleek, full-carbon SuperSix Evo. Designed as a race bike, I customised it for my gravel and cyclocross racing needs. And it was on a muddy, grassy cyclocross course that I began to understand the allure of carbon.

As a heavier, budget-conscious rider, I had always avoided carbon as it didn’t seem practical for me. But what a joy it is to ride one! The SuperSix Evo felt so incredibly light and nimble compared to my previous steel steeds. The punchy climbs that would have previously forced me to dismount and push my bike up were perfectly rideable on the carbon bike. And dismounting and shouldering the bike for obstacles was no longer a dreaded chore either. This bike was light, fast and simply fun in a whole new way.

I’ve since had the opportunity to ride more carbon-frame bicycles, including a cross-country mountain bike, a full-suspension mountain bike and a road bike. As I put each bike through its paces, I’ve come to appreciate the characteristics each frame material can bring to the ride feel.

Today, my bicycle fleet is a mix of frame materials. I love every one of my bikes for the purpose that they serve. If I’m going bike-packing, I ride steel. If I’m racing or want to go fast, I go for carbon. For my long gravel rides, I ride a Cannondale Topstone that fits me like a glove and consists of an aluminium frame paired with a carbon fork.

Marley Blonsky at MidSouth Gravel (Image credit: Marley Blonsky)

At the end of the day, any bike can be a joy to ride—provided it fits you well and is safe. While your budget will likely play a significant role in the bike you ultimately end up on, I’d encourage you to keep an open mind to frame material when choosing your next bike. Go test ride that dream carbon bike, take that steel bikepacking rig out for a little spin, and feel out those differences for yourself.

Steel and titanium are often praised for their smooth ride quality and durability, while carbon sometimes carries a reputation for fragility. But keep in mind that carbon technology has come a long way in recent years. People in bigger bodies no longer need to dismiss carbon because it’s perceived to be too fragile—though it’s always wise to check weight limits before hopping on any bike.

Modern advancements in carbon layup technology have made carbon bikes more durable and versatile, with options suited for all styles and disciplines of riding. The lightweight construction makes them easier to handle, and carbon absorbs road vibrations for a smooth, comfortable ride. Simply put, carbon isn't just for speed—it's for anyone who values efficiency, comfort and a responsive ride.

As for me, I’ll continue to ride all the bikes in my stable, including carbon, aluminium and the old trusty steel steed.