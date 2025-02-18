I was a 'steel is real' diehard - but then I rode my first carbon bike

I believed carbon was too impractical and not for riders like me. Then I rode one, and everything I thought I knew changed

Marley Blonsky with her Cannondale SuperSix Evo
(Image credit: Marley Blonsky)
Marley Blonsky
By
published
Features

I entered the world of cycling in 2014, shortly after a traumatic divorce. Having moved from a car-dependent neighbourhood to the densest area in Seattle, Wash., I quickly realised my car would be more of a hassle than a help. I sold it and embraced a car-free lifestyle. I had planned on using the public bus system but soon grew frustrated with how long it took to get anywhere in the city. So, I decided to give bike commuting a shot.

On a tight budget, I stumbled upon a used bike shop that specialises in vintage steel bicycles. With only two options in my size to test ride, I settled on a dark blue 1980s Nishiki, which I affectionately nicknamed Babe. And that was the beginning of my love affair with steel bicycles.

