MAAP’s sustainable new road collection features ‘more recycled fabric content than ever before’

Australian clothing brand MAAP has launched its new 2023 road collection, which is its most comprehensive yet, and includes a multitude of garments in new colourways for both hemispheres and all conditions. But most importantly MAAP says it’s focusing on the "pursuit of progression". What does that mean?

“Going beyond performance goals, the pursuit of progression is also about a wider desire to do better; for ourselves, the people around us and our planet,” answers MAAP.

With those fundamental goals in mind it says this new season of road clothing features more recycled fabric content than ever before, as a small but important step towards sustainability which it claims guides the company every day.

“We believe that progression itself is the ambition, a continual exercise in innovation and betterment,” says Oliver Cousins, co-founder of MAAP. “For example, our transition from virgin to Sustainably Preferred Materials (SPM) is not in itself the end goal, but an important progression towards greater positive impact with the planet we all share.”

Here at CW, we agree that sustainability must be a key component of the best cycling jerseys and kit. If you want to get yourself clued up on the subject, check out Hannah Bussey's feature on how to spot greenwashing in the cycling clothing industry.

(Image credit: MAAP)

MAAP's new collection includes the launch of the Evade 2.0, a complete redesign of one of its most popular jerseys, now made with 70% recycled materials and more sustainable than ever.

The Evade line also reintroduces off-bike apparel, including sweats, tees, hoodies, beanies and caps: “All-gender kit that has any rider covered whatever their off-bike pursuits.”

Another highlight is the new Women’s Short Team Bib Evo, which MAAP says was created in response to rider feedback, It has the same women’s-specific cut as the Team Bib Evo but with a 5cm shorter leg length. The silicone-patterned leg band and higher-cut mesh waist alongside the same breathable and moisture-wicking materials all remain.

(Image credit: MAAP)

Not forgetting that some parts of the southern hemisphere are about to move into winter, there are Evade thermal long-sleeve jerseys, windproof Draft jackets and vests for damp conditions, all released in a set of new colours to aid riders as they transition into a new season.

Additionally there are new colours of MAAP’s waterproof Prime jackets and vests plus refreshed versions of the brand’s two top-end jackets; Ascend, for heavier rain and wind, and Apex, the warmest riding jacket in the range.

MAAP says its Sphere collection will be dropping later in March. This is the brand's visual and technical progression on its Emblem capsule released in 2022.

The Sphere Pro Hex Jersey 2.0 features “an exclusive MAAP hex-tech sleeve for aero optimisation alongside breathable micro-perforated fabric on the back and side panels,” while the Sphere Pro Hex Jersey has an “upgraded bonded front hem, larger pockets with anti-sag material and UPF 50+ sun protection factor.”

Last September one of the five members of K-pop girl group NewJeans was spotted wearing a MAAP training jersey on Korean TV. Perhaps inspired by the brand's surprise induction into teen fashion, the new MAAP collection definitely does look fresher and more colourful than those of its rivals.

For all the details check out MAAP's website.