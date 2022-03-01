Scott’s Contessa Signature collection returns for 2022 with women specific bikes, clothing and kit

Scott’s Contessa signature collection returns for 2022 with a line-up of women’s bikes, kit and accessories designed for road, gravel and mountain bike use.

The extensive range features six new bikes including the Scott Contessa Addict RC, Scott Addict Gravel and Scott Addict eRide 10.

Scott has matched its bikes with a collection of gravel and road accessories, all designed around the theme of 'water'.

(Image credit: Scott / Kathrin Schafbauer)

The three drop-bar bikes in the collection are offered at varying price points, with a range of specs to match.

The Contessa Addict RC 15 road bike is built around the brand’s heralded race-ready carbon frameset. It uses Shimano’s 12-speed Ultegra Di2 groupset, Syncros Capital 1.0 35 wheels shod in 28mm Schwalbe One tyres and Syncros finishing kit including its carbon Creston handlebars. It adds up to an impressively light bike that tips the scales at just over 7.5kg/16.7lbs. The price tag however is a little more hefty, with the Contessa Signature Addict bike retailing at £5,699.

Testing the Addict RC Pro back in 2020, our Tech Editor was certainly impressed, calling it a "swift but enjoyable ride with Goldilocks 'just right' qualities."

(Image credit: Scott)

The Contessa Addict Gravel 15 (£2,549) bike boasts a full carbon frameset and Shimano’s 2x11 GRX groupset. The choice of 46/30t chainset and 11-34t cassette, coupled with Scott’s patented airfoil aero tubing seemingly makes this a good for gravel racing and all-road riding. However it also comes with a range of mounts for mudguards (fenders), bags and cages, which point to it being versatile enough for bikepacking and commuting duties too.

Commenting on the Addict Gravel 10, Cycling Weekly's Editor noted that "as a gravel racer, it’s a great bike," though the top end pedigree, he concluded, was designed for number pinning days as opposed to relaxed jaunts.

(Image credit: Scott)

The last of the drop bar offerings in the 2022 collection is Scott’s Contessa Addict eRide 15. It utilises a Mahle hub-drive motor and battery and its carbon frame is 'range booster' ready; ostensibly this is a frame mount that allows the rider to use an additional battery to deliver greater range.

The eRide 15 uses SRAM’s wireless Rival eTap AXS groupset that comes equipped with a wide gear range thanks to the pairing of 46/33t chainset and a 10-36t cassette. The wheels are Syncros Capital 2.0 25e Disc which are matched with 30mm Schwalbe ONE tyres. Like the Contessa Addict RC and Gravel bikes, finishing kit is also left to Syncros. The Addict eRide weighs under 12kg/26lbs and retails at £6,299.

Based on our 2020 'First Ride' report, Addict eRide is very much a bike for those seeking a lightweight electric companion, which looks and feels like a racer.

(Image credit: Scott)

The road and gravel bikes are offered alongside a range of matching kit and accessories.

For roadies this includes the MIPS-equipped Scott Centric Plus helmet (£149.99). This 220g lid uses Scott’s HALO 270 fit system, which it says allows for micro-adjustment and unparalleled comfort.

The jersey (£90.99), made from recycled fabrics, is a short sleeve affair that is subtly styled and features some neat sounding features including a water-repellant back pocket. The shorts (£108.99) boast Scott’s +++pro women's pad as well as women’s specific construction that includes a seat drop feature. There are glasses and Boa laced shoes to match, too.

(Image credit: Scott / Kathrin Schafbauer)

For gravel riders the matching helmet is Scott’s ARX Plus model (£89.99), and there are the Gravel Pro shoes (£129) which feature a BOA L6 fit system and a ‘gravel-adapted outsole tread’ that uses its Sticki Rubber compound. There’s also a jersey and shorts, gravel cap and Pro Shield sunglasses.

(Image credit: Scott)

Scott has themed the entire collection around 'water', stating: “The theme of water grew out of the inspiration that women are like water. They can be calm and soothing, a base for all of life. In parallel, water’s strength, much like that of a woman, is often underestimated.”

Whilst the simile could be said to be a little bit homogenising, the result is striking iridescent paint jobs and clothing featuring subtle designs that are meant to represent the colours and qualities of water.

(Image credit: Scott / Kathrin Schafbauer)

The range debuted in 2021 and was born from a commitment to produce a collection that took the existing Contessa line-up, which comprises more than 40 bikes, and push it further. To do this Scott assembled a dedicated team that “brought together the voices of women from a range of nationalities, ages, riding experience levels and disciplines”.

As Scott explains further: “When designing the Contessa signature series, not only did we want great products with creative and functional features, we wanted to create a collection women actually wanted to wear. Clear and simple so you can focus on the ride and look good while doing it.”

To find out more on Scott’s 2022 Contessa Signature range visit scott-sports.com