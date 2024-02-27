Tech trends for the Classics: sticky tape, big chainrings and 34cm bars

The Opening Weekend is the first chance for teams to begin testing their bike setups for the Classics. The bone-shaking nature of cobbled racing mixed, more often than not, with merciless Flemish winds provides a unique challenge for both riders and equipment, which often produces some pretty unique bike setups.

But having been on the ground at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne for the opening weekend, it's fair to say that the bikes of the Classics are looking more 'normal' than ever. Giant leaps in carbon layup technology and the mass adoption of disc brakes undoubtedly mean that bikes are ever more capable - but that doesn't mean these bikes are boring.

(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))

Closer inspection though, reveals that there are still some rather interesting trends on the bikes of the Classics.

Bike brands are going the extra mile with handlebar customization, as the race for narrower bars is in full force thanks to new UCI regulations. Prologo has been active too, trialing new handlebar tape that sticks to custom gloves. And of course, chainrings and tyres are both getting bigger.

Custom 34cm cockpit

(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))

After the UCI released regulations that stop riders from tilting their hoods in towards the center of the bars, many riders have been experimenting with narrow and even flared handlebar setups - but this cockpit from Cube is particularly interesting.

Three Intermarché-Wanty were using a specially made cockpit measuring 34cm from center to center across the tops, coupled with a 14.5cm stem

(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))

This, presumably, would require new tooling, and therefore comes at a cost to the manufacturer or team - so it's interesting to see a real push for narrower bars in the bunch.

Prologo's interlocking bar tape

(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))

Wrapped around the bars of the EF education-EasyPost team bikes was some rather strange looking handlebar tape.

It's certainly not one for those of you with trypophobia, but for the Classics it makes a lot of sense.

(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))

Prologo said it is also developing gloves which are designed to interlock with the new bar tape, providing rider's with a little bit of added security over the cobbles.

The most popular bike at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))

Running around trying to snag images of professional cyclist's bikes is no mean feat. Stress is often high before races, and the last thing riders and mechanics want to do is give up their most important tool.

Even when you do get the chance though, detailed bike shots aren't always easy...

Chainring watch

(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))

Chainrings are getting bigger, and I guess that makes sense, because races are getting faster. Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne averaged well over 50kph on Sunday, but who has the biggest gears?

Intermarché-Wanty had a strong showing, with a largest gear of 56/11 for the likes of Biniam Girmay, but it was far from the biggest.

(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones)

Victor Campenaerts up next, and in true time trialist fashion, he was sporting a bottom bracket mounted dinner plate.

(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))

He takes the cake for the biggest tooth count, but it's not the biggest gear...

(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))

That goes to Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner, Jan Tratnik. His 54/10 largest gear is equivalent to a 60/11 setup. To put that into perspective, at 90RPM, you'll be rolling at a rapid 62.5kph.

Tom Pidcock's bike isn't new, but it still looks great

(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))

The graffiti strewn walls of an abandoned train station may seem slightly juxtaposed with a fifteen thousand pound race machine, but nonetheless, I think Pidcock's bike is one of the best looking in the peloton.

Perfect saddle to bar drop proportions, 50mm wheelset, and that new orange colourway... spot on.

Chestnut the celebrity

(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))

No, it's not tech, but when Andy Jones snapped this picture, full of emotion before the start of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, we thought it would be rude not to share it with you.

Tom on the left, and his father Giles on the right, Tom's very cute Daschund, Chestnut in the center.

How you know your team is doing well...

(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))

Visma Lease-a-bike has had an abundance of success aboard Cervelo bikes over the last few years, so much so that they have decided to put the Canadian bike brand's logo on the underside of the rider's gloves.

Normally you'd never see this logo, hands being on the bars, but winning 8 races in 3 days over the weekend, this probably makes sense for Visma Lease-a-bike...

I'm not the only one using ISM saddles!

(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))

I absolutely love my 1992 Massi Mega Team Race road bike, but one thing has always bugged me - it's fitted with an ISM saddle. Don't get me wrong, I find it super comfy so it's undoubtedly functional, but it doesn't quite fit the vintage aesthetic.

So when I saw a couple of pro's riding similar setups, I felt a little better about my stubborn saddle choice.

(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))

Riders from DSM Ferminech and Cofidis' women's teams were using similar setups. Not compliant with sponsors, but when you train 25 hours a week, comfort has to come first!

Protein is overrated

(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))

Forget your protein shakes and leave your chocomel aside - the winners of our sport are recovering on sparkling water alone.

Of course, this is tongue and cheek, but sometimes simple water is the thing you crave most after hours of taking in nothing but sugar.

The most aggressive bike in the peloton?

(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))

Nils Politt is in fine form coming into the spring classics. He put on quite the show in the final kilometres of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, but came up short against Tratnik in the finale.

His Colnago V4Rs might just be one of the most extreme setups in the bunch though - look at that saddle-to-bar drop.

(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))

The 1.92m German rides an extreme saddle position too, slammed all the way back.

It's all about the detail

(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))

A strip of sports tape is often used to make sure riders' team radio ear pieces stay in place, so why not make them colour coordinated?

Top marks for colour coordination over at Lotto Dstny!

'Sprint' shifters aren't just for sprinting!

(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))

The beauty of Sram's Red eTap AXS groupset is that the system is totally wireless aside from hydraulic brake hoses.

This means you can mount satellite shifters almost anywhere, and they aren't just used for the drops.

(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))

A couple of Movistar riders opted for shifters on the underside of the tops, for easy shifting on the rough cobbles.

Mechanics are always busy

(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))

Tyre pressures were the talk of the town last weekend. Many of the mechanics I spoke to didn't even want to share tyre pressures that they were running.

Visma Lease-a-bike were running the lowest pressures of anyone I spoke to, just 3 bar (45PSI) - Lidl-Trek on the other hand said they were riding 5.7 bar front and rear (80PSI) presumably to avoid punctures.

(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))

The world may have gone digital, but there's still nothing like a note pad for the mechanics at Tudor Pro Cycling.