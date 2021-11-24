Where can get a deal on a power meter on Black Friday 2021?

With Black Friday bike deals 2021 getting into full swing, the best discounts on power meters have been starting to roll in.

If you're after the faster fitness gains that structured training can provide, now is a good time to snap up a deal – before the real supply chain squeezes as we get nearer Christmas.

Otherwise, read on for where to find the best power meter discounts this Black Friday.

Where to buy power meters USA

There are many, many options for power meters. The cheapest tend to be ones that simply replace the non-driveside arm of your current crankset. Alternatively, you can have the whole crankset replaced and benefit from the increased accuracy of having your left and right legs measured independently.

Power meter pedals are generally more expensive than power meter cranks but on the other hand, they do provide you the option of easily swapping your power meter between bikes.

Like with cranks, you can save a bit of money by buying a set of pedals where only the left side reads power. All the brands listed here provide the option to upgrade the right side pedal to a power meter version, should you want dual reading down the line

Dual-sided power meter pedals

Garmin Rally RS200 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: $1,325.99 Garmin Rally RS200 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: $1,325.99 $1,038.49 at ProBikeKit Save $287.50 If you prefer the feel of Shimano's road cleats over anything else, you'll quickly find there aren't many power pedals on the market that cater for you. Fortunately, at least these from Garmin are on a hefty discount.

Garmin Rally RK200 Dual Sided Keo Power Meter Pedals: $1,325.99 Garmin Rally RK200 Dual Sided Keo Power Meter Pedals: $1,325.99 $1,038.49 at ProBikeKit Save $287.50 If your preference is for Keo style cleats, there's still that option in the Rally family. Something to note is that the pedal bodies are all interchangeable, so should you wish to change to Shimano road or Shimano MTB cleats down the line, you won't have to buy a whole new set of pedals

Garmin Rally XC200 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: $1,449.49 Garmin Rally XC200 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: $1,449.49 $1,260.99 at ProBikeKit Save $188.50 If you're after power readings off-road – whether on a gravel or mountain bike – you'll quickly find there aren't as many options as there are for road. Even fewer if you've got a preference for pedals.

Garmin Vector 3 Double Sided Power Meter Pedals: $1,079.99 Garmin Vector 3 Double Sided Power Meter Pedals: $1,079.99 $771.49 at ProBikeKit Save $308.50 Being the previous generation of Garmin's power meter pedals, the Vector 3 doesn't let you swap out the pedal body as you can with the Rallys. But if you're happy just sticking with Keo style cleats, you can take a massive saving over the latest model. Although the Vector 3 pedals were beset with accuracy issues when they first launched, these have since been solved and the Vectors offer the same +/-1% claimed accuracy as the Rallys

Single-sided power meter pedals

Garmin Rally RS100 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: $792.99 Garmin Rally RS100 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: $792.99 $620.99 at ProBikeKit Save $172.00 Just the same as the dual-sided option in offering a great option for getting power meter readings while keeping your Shimano road cleats – but with only the left pedal providing the power readings.

Garmin Rally RK100 Dual Sided Keo Power Meter Pedals: $792.99 Garmin Rally RK100 Dual Sided Keo Power Meter Pedals: $792.99 $672.99 at ProBikeKit Save $120.00 Likewise, the single-sided Keo style cleat version provides a cheaper entry into riding with power. As with all the Rally pedals, the bodies are interchangeable so, should you wish, you can always upgrade the pedals to suit a different style of cleat.

Garmin Rally XC100 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: $847.99 Garmin Rally XC100 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: $847.99 $656.00 at ProBikeKit Save: $191.99 Again, a cheaper way to combine power meter readings with the ease of clipping in and out that comes from the SPD system.

Garmin Vector 3s Single-Sided Power Meter Pedals: $682.49 Garmin Vector 3s Single-Sided Power Meter Pedals: $682.49 $509.00 at ProBikeKit Save $173.49 Just like its dual-sided sibling, going for the previous generation of Vector 3 power meter pedals can save you masses over the latest Rally pedals. The only downside being that you don't get the switching pedal body functionality – but if you're happy with Keo, there's little reason to pay extra for that capability.

Power meter cranksets

FSA Alloy PowerBox Power Meter Crankset: $735.00 FSA Alloy PowerBox Power Meter Crankset: $735.00 $588.00 at Backcountry Save $147 If you're after dual sided readings on just one bike, a power meter crankset can be the most cost effective option – especially if you're thinking of changing your crank length or chainring sizes at the same time. Just bear in mind that the PowerBox's spindle is 30mm, so if you're currently running Shimano cranks you'll need to factor in the cost of a new bottom bracket. Also, so access the dual sided functionality, you'll need to pay FSA a surcharge, otherwise it'll just give single sided readings.

4iiii Precision Pro Dual Sided Power Meter $599.99 at ProBikeKit 4iiii Precision Pro Dual Sided Power Meter $599.99 at ProBikeKit Okay, this isn't technically a deal. But if you're looking for a cheap way to get power readings on your bike, it seems silly to rule out products which are great value even at full price. Although a little more expensive than the PowerBox crankset, it works out cheaper because there is no surcharge for the dual-side recordings. Also, with a 24mm spindle, it'll be a straight swap for most Shimano road cranksets – no messing around with bottom bracket swaps.

SRAM Rival AXS Power Meter Chainset $440.49 SRAM Rival AXS Power Meter Chainset $440.49 $382.99 at ProBikeKit Save $57.50 Again, a little bit of creative licence with this one. While it is a crankset and it is on offer, SRAM's Rival AXS Power Meter will only take readings from your left leg and there is no optional upgrade. But in coming with chainrings and both crankarms, we felt it was more at home here than with the left side only power cranks. It also represents a pretty low barrier to entry for adding power to your rides on a SRAM AXS equipped bike.

Single-sided power cranks

4iiii Precision 105 R7000 Powermeter: $389.90 4iiii Precision 105 R7000 Powermeter: $389.90 $286.00 at Wiggle Save $103.90 One of the cheapest and simplest ways of adding power readings to your bikes. The cost is so low compared to a set of power meter pedals, you could buy two of these cranks and save on continually swapping pedals – as well as a bit of money. 4iiii Precision Ultegra R8000 Powermeter: $455.10 $330.00 At Wiggle Save $125.10 Alternatively, if you're currently running Ultegra and want to keep everything matchy-matchy, those cranks are currently on a discount too.

Avio Powersense Power Meter: $272.49 Avio Powersense Power Meter: $272.49 $166.49 at ProBikeKit Save $106.00 For an even cheaper way of adding power to your rides, Avio enables you to fit the strain gauge yourself, saving the cost – and waste – of buying a whole new crank arm. Bear in mind that you'll also need to purchase the fitting kit separately, which costs around $40

Stages Shimano GRX RX810 L Gen 3 Power Meter Crank Arm $374.99 at Backcountry Stages Shimano GRX RX810 L Gen 3 Power Meter Crank Arm $374.99 at Backcountry Again, this might not technically be a deal, but if you are looking to get power readings from just your gravel bike, this GRX power crank is a much cheaper method than a set of SPD power pedals.

Where to buy power meters UK

Dual-sided power meter pedals

Garmin Rally RS200 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: £969.99 Garmin Rally RS200 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: £969.99 £872.99 at ProBikeKit Save £97.00 If you're set on using Shimano cleats, these are one of the very few power meter pedals currently which are compatible with that standard.

Garmin Rally RK200 Dual Sided Keo Power Meter Pedals: £969.99 Garmin Rally RK200 Dual Sided Keo Power Meter Pedals: £969.99 £872.99 at ProBikeKit Save £97.00 Or, if you're happy with Keo style cleats, you can still go for that option with the Garmin Rally pedals. Also, should use wish to change down the line, all Rally pedals have interchangeable bodies, so you can switch between Shimano road and MTB as well.

Garmin Rally XC200 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: £1,059.99 Garmin Rally XC200 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: £1,059.99 £953.99 at Cycles UK Save £106 Should you wish to combine power meter readings in an easy to clip in and out of SPD format, Garmin has that covered with its latest Rally pedals as well.

Garmin Vector 3 Double Sided Power Meter Pedals: £789.99 Garmin Vector 3 Double Sided Power Meter Pedals: £789.99 £585.00 at ProBikeKit Save £204.99 As these are now the previous iteration of Garmin's power pedals, it's possible to pick them up with a fairly hefty discount. You can't swap the pedals bodies, but if you're happy with Keo style cleats, there's not much point in paying more for that functionality. Accuracy-wise, they match the Rallys at +/-1%.

Single-sided power meter pedals

Garmin Rally RS100 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: £579.99 Garmin Rally RS100 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: £579.99 £521.99 at ProBikeKit Save £58.00 Similar to the dual-sided Shimano option in all respects – other than only reading power from the left side. Should you wish to upgrade down the line, you can get replacement spindles. Otherwise, this is a more accessible step into training with power and Shimano SPD-SL cleats.

Garmin Rally RK100 Dual Sided Keo Power Meter Pedals: £579.99 Garmin Rally RK100 Dual Sided Keo Power Meter Pedals: £579.99 £521.99 at ProBikeKit Save £58.00 Or if you are happy with the standard Look Style cleat, you can go for the RK100 version, and still leave open the possibility of upgrading to dual sided power and different pedal bodies down the line

Garmin Rally XC100 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: £619.99 Garmin Rally XC100 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: £619.99 £557.99 at Cycles UK Save £62 In a similar vein, the single sided version of the SPD compatible Rally pedals make for a lower cost entry into riding with power off road.

Garmin Vector 3s Single-Sided Power Meter Pedals: £499.00 Garmin Vector 3s Single-Sided Power Meter Pedals: £499.00 £429.99 At ProBikeKit Save £69.01 Much like the dual-sided version, going for Garmin's previous generation of power meter pedals can save a large amount over the latest Rally pedals. If you're happy sticking with Keo style cleat compatibility, there's not much point in paying more. You can always upgrade the right side pedal down the line if you want dual readings.

Power meter cranksets

FSA Alloy PowerBox Power Meter Crankset: £599.95 FSA Alloy PowerBox Power Meter Crankset: £599.95 £414.99 at ProBikeKit Save £184.96 If you're only looking for power readings on one bike – but you want those readings to be dual sided – a power meter crankset tends to be the most economical route. Just bear in mind that the spindle diameter of this one is 30mm, so if you're currently running Shimano you will need to upgrade your bottom bracket too. Also, there is a surcharge you have to pay to activate the dual sided readings, otherwise it will read left side only.

4iiii Precision Pro Dual Sided Power Meter: £579.00 at ProBikeKit 4iiii Precision Pro Dual Sided Power Meter: £579.00 at ProBikeKit Okay, This might not technically be a deal, but if you want a relatively inexpensive way of getting dual sided readings onto your bike, this is a great option even at full price. With a 24mm spindle, it'll be a straight swap for most Shimano road cranksets – so no messing around with bottom bracket replacements. Also, no surcharges to worry about, this gives full dual readings from the off.

Single-sided power cranks

4iiii Precision 105 R7000 Power meter: £299.00 4iiii Precision 105 R7000 Power meter: £299.00 £224.99 at Wiggle Save £75 One A 105 4iiii power meter crank is one of the cheapest and most straightforward ways to get power readings from your bike. The cost is so low, you could buy two of these and save on continually swapping pedals between bikes. 4iiii Precision Ultegra R8000 Power meter: £349.00 £259.99 at Wiggle Save £89.01 Or, if you already have an Ultegra crankset installed and want to keep things matching, 4iiii's Ultegra version is also currently on a discount.

SRAM Rival AXS Power Meter: £230.00 SRAM Rival AXS Power Meter: £230.00 £195.00 at Wiggle Save £35 If you've already got a SRAM Rival AXS equipped bike, you are in luck. Upgrading to left-side only power for this groupset is one of the cheapest crank arm based options around.

Avio Powersense Power Meter: £199.00 Avio Powersense Power Meter: £199.00 £139.99 At ProBikeKit Save £59.01 F But perhaps the cheapest way of getting power meter readings is to apply the strain gauge yourself, saving the cost – and waste – of betting a brand new crank arm. You will have to buy a fitting kit separately though, and these cost about £35.

4iiii Precision GRX RX810 Left Crank With Power Meter: £307.99 at BikeInn 4iiii Precision GRX RX810 Left Crank With Power Meter: £307.99 at BikeInn Finally, although this again might not technically be a deal, if you do want power readings on a gravel bike – but don't want power meter pedals – this is a cheaper option to that end.

More Black Friday bike deals

That's all for now, keep checking back for more deals on power meters