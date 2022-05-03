Giro d'Italia 2022 start list: Mathieu van der Poel, Mark Cavendish and Richard Carapaz all set to line up at the Italian Grand Tour
The squads of all 22 teams starting in Hungary in the battle for the Maglia Rosa
The 2022 Giro d'Italia gets underway of Friday 6 May in Budapest, Hungary, with the three-week stage race finishing on Sunday 29 May in Verona.
Ineos Grenadiers' Egan Bernal won't be defending his title in Italy as he recovers from a serious training crash, meaning Richard Carapaz will lead the British outfit, with riders such as Richie Porte and Jhonatan Narváez in support.
Elsewhere, João Almeida will be leading a strong UAE Team Emirates squad, which includes help from the likes of Diego Ulissi, Rui Costa and Davide Formolo. Fernando Gaviria will scrap for the sprint stages across the duration of the Giro, too.
Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) is targeting a top-three finish again this year, while 2013 and 2016 Giro winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan) returns to his home race in search of a fifth Grand Tour victory. Romain Bardet (Team DSM), fresh from his Tour of the Alps win, also lines up confident of challenging at the front of the pack.
Sprinters hoping to shine on the flat stages includes Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), the Manxman hopeful of adding even more stage victories to his already considerable palmarès. He will face stiff competition for the ciclamino jersey from Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), though.
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) is making his Giro d'Italia debut this year, and is aiming to finish the full three weeks, following his eight-stage showing at the Tour de France in 2021. The Dutchman has the opportunity to wear the pink jersey in the opening days too, with the first stage thought to suit his abilities.
Meanwhile, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) will be competing in the penultimate Grand Tour of his career.
Teams with stars next to them are yet to fully confirm their lineup for Friday.
Giro d'Italia 2022 start list
INEOS Grenadiers
CARAPAZ Richard
CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
TULETT Ben
NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
PORTE Richie
PUCCIO Salvatore
SIVAKOV Pavel
SWIFT Ben
AG2R Citroën Team
VENDRAME Andrea
NAESEN Lawrence
CALMEJANE Lilian
CHEREL Mikaël
GALL Felix
HÄNNINEN Jaakko
PETERS Nans
PRODHOMME Nicolas
Alpecin-Fenix *
VAN DER POEL Mathieu
BAYER Tobias
DE BONDT Dries
KRIEGER Alexander
LEYSEN Senne
OLDANI Stefano
RIESEBEEK Oscar
Astana Qazaqstan Team
NIBALI Vincenzo
CONTI Valerio
DE LA CRUZ David
DOMBROWSKI Joe
FELLINE Fabio
LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
PRONSKIY Vadim
TEJADA Harold
Bahrain-Victorious
BILBAO Pello
BAUHAUS Phil
BUITRAGO Santiago
LANDA Mikel
NOVAK Domen
POELS Wout
SÜTTERLIN Jasha
TRATNIK Jan
Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
ZANA Filippo
RASTELLI Luca
COVILI Luca
FIORELLI Filippo
GABBURO Davide
MODOLO Sacha
TONELLI Alessandro
ZOCCARATO Samuele
BORA-Hansgrohe
KELDERMAN Wilco
ALEOTTI Giovanni
BENEDETTI Cesare
BUCHMANN Emanuel
GAMPER Patrick
HINDLEY Jai
KÄMNA Lennard
ZWIEHOFF Ben
Cofidis
MARTIN Guillaume
CIMOLAI Davide
CONSONNI Simone
KREDER Wesley
PEREZ Anthony
PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
ROCHAS Rémy
VILLELLA Davide
Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli *
TESFATSION Natnael
BAIS Mattia
CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
GROSU Eduard-Michael
PONOMAR Andrii
RAVANELLI Simone
RESTREPO Jhonatan
SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
EF Education-EasyPost
CORT Magnus
CAMARGO Diego Andrés
CARR Simon
CARTHY Hugh
CHAVES Esteban
DOULL Owain
EIKING Odd Christian
KUDUS Merhawi
EOLO-Kometa
FORTUNATO Lorenzo
ALBANESE Vincenzo
BAIS Davide
FETTER Erik
GAVAZZI Francesco
MAESTRI Mirco
RIVI Samuele
ROSA Diego
Groupama-FDJ *
DÉMARE Arnaud
DAVY Clément
GUARNIERI Jacopo
KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
LUDVIGSSON Tobias
SINKELDAM Ramon
SCOTSON Miles
VALTER Attila
Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux *
GIRMAY Biniam
DE GENDT Aimé
HIRT Jan
PEÁK Barnabás
PETILLI Simone
POZZOVIVO Domenico
ROTA Lorenzo
TAARAMÄE Rein
Israel-Premier Team
NIZZOLO Giacomo
BRÄNDLE Matthias
CATAFORD Alexander
DE MARCHI Alessandro
DOWSETT Alex
BIERMANS Jenthe
HOLLENSTEIN Reto
ZABEL Rick
Jumbo-Visma
DUMOULIN Tom
AFFINI Edoardo
BOUWMAN Koen
EENKHOORN Pascal
FOSS Tobias
LEEMREIZE Gijs
OOMEN Sam
VAN EMDEN Jos
Lotto Soudal
EWAN Caleb
CONCA Filippo
DE GENDT Thomas
HOLMES Matthew
KLUGE Roger
MONIQUET Sylvain
SCHWARZMANN Michael
Movistar Team
VALVERDE Alejandro
ARCAS Jorge
BARTA Will
LAZKANO Oier
PEDRERO Antonio
ROJAS José Joaquín
SAMITIER Sergio
SOSA Iván Ramiro
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
CAVENDISH Mark
KNOX James
BALLERINI Davide
SERRY Pieter
SCHMID Mauro
VAN LERBERGHE Bert
MØRKØV Michael
VANSEVENANT Mauri
Team BikeExchange-Jayco
YATES Simon
CRADDOCK Lawson
HAMILTON Lucas
HEPBURN Michael
HOWSON Damien
JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
SCOTSON Callum
SOBRERO Matteo
Team DSM
BARDET Romain
ARENSMAN Thymen
BOL Cees
COMBAUD Romain
DAINESE Alberto
DENZ Nico
HAMILTON Chris
TUSVELD Martijn
Trek-Segafredo
CICCONE Giulio
CATALDO Dario
SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
MOLLEMA Bauke
MOSCA Jacopo
THEUNS Edward
VERGAERDE Otto
UAE Team Emirates
ALMEIDA João
OLIVEIRA Rui
COSTA Rui
COVI Alessandro
FORMOLO Davide
GAVIRIA Fernando
RICHEZE Maximiliano
ULISSI Diego
