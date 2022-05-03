Giro d'Italia 2022 start list: Mathieu van der Poel, Mark Cavendish and Richard Carapaz all set to line up at the Italian Grand Tour

The 2022 Giro d'Italia gets underway of Friday 6 May in Budapest, Hungary, with the three-week stage race finishing on Sunday 29 May in Verona.

Ineos Grenadiers' Egan Bernal won't be defending his title in Italy as he recovers from a serious training crash, meaning Richard Carapaz will lead the British outfit, with riders such as Richie Porte and Jhonatan Narváez in support.

Elsewhere, João Almeida will be leading a strong UAE Team Emirates squad, which includes help from the likes of Diego Ulissi, Rui Costa and Davide Formolo. Fernando Gaviria will scrap for the sprint stages across the duration of the Giro, too.

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) is targeting a top-three finish again this year, while 2013 and 2016 Giro winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan) returns to his home race in search of a fifth Grand Tour victory. Romain Bardet (Team DSM), fresh from his Tour of the Alps win, also lines up confident of challenging at the front of the pack.

Sprinters hoping to shine on the flat stages includes Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), the Manxman hopeful of adding even more stage victories to his already considerable palmarès. He will face stiff competition for the ciclamino jersey from Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), though.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) is making his Giro d'Italia debut this year, and is aiming to finish the full three weeks, following his eight-stage showing at the Tour de France in 2021. The Dutchman has the opportunity to wear the pink jersey in the opening days too, with the first stage thought to suit his abilities.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) will be competing in the penultimate Grand Tour of his career.

Teams with stars next to them are yet to fully confirm their lineup for Friday.

Giro d'Italia 2022 start list

INEOS Grenadiers

CARAPAZ Richard

CASTROVIEJO Jonathan

TULETT Ben

NARVÁEZ Jhonatan

PORTE Richie

PUCCIO Salvatore

SIVAKOV Pavel

SWIFT Ben

AG2R Citroën Team

VENDRAME Andrea

NAESEN Lawrence

CALMEJANE Lilian

CHEREL Mikaël

GALL Felix

HÄNNINEN Jaakko

PETERS Nans

PRODHOMME Nicolas

Alpecin-Fenix *

VAN DER POEL Mathieu

BAYER Tobias

DE BONDT Dries

KRIEGER Alexander

LEYSEN Senne

OLDANI Stefano

RIESEBEEK Oscar

Astana Qazaqstan Team

NIBALI Vincenzo

CONTI Valerio

DE LA CRUZ David

DOMBROWSKI Joe

FELLINE Fabio

LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel

PRONSKIY Vadim

TEJADA Harold

Bahrain-Victorious

BILBAO Pello

BAUHAUS Phil

BUITRAGO Santiago

LANDA Mikel

NOVAK Domen

POELS Wout

SÜTTERLIN Jasha

TRATNIK Jan

Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè

ZANA Filippo

RASTELLI Luca

COVILI Luca

FIORELLI Filippo

GABBURO Davide

MODOLO Sacha

TONELLI Alessandro

ZOCCARATO Samuele

BORA-Hansgrohe

KELDERMAN Wilco

ALEOTTI Giovanni

BENEDETTI Cesare

BUCHMANN Emanuel

GAMPER Patrick

HINDLEY Jai

KÄMNA Lennard

ZWIEHOFF Ben

Cofidis

MARTIN Guillaume

CIMOLAI Davide

CONSONNI Simone

KREDER Wesley

PEREZ Anthony

PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc

ROCHAS Rémy

VILLELLA Davide

Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli *

TESFATSION Natnael

BAIS Mattia

CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander

GROSU Eduard-Michael

PONOMAR Andrii

RAVANELLI Simone

RESTREPO Jhonatan

SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo

EF Education-EasyPost

CORT Magnus

CAMARGO Diego Andrés

CARR Simon

CARTHY Hugh

CHAVES Esteban

DOULL Owain

EIKING Odd Christian

KUDUS Merhawi

EOLO-Kometa

FORTUNATO Lorenzo

ALBANESE Vincenzo

BAIS Davide

FETTER Erik

GAVAZZI Francesco

MAESTRI Mirco

RIVI Samuele

ROSA Diego

Groupama-FDJ *

DÉMARE Arnaud

DAVY Clément

GUARNIERI Jacopo

KONOVALOVAS Ignatas

LUDVIGSSON Tobias

SINKELDAM Ramon

SCOTSON Miles

VALTER Attila

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux *

GIRMAY Biniam

DE GENDT Aimé

HIRT Jan

PEÁK Barnabás

PETILLI Simone

POZZOVIVO Domenico

ROTA Lorenzo

TAARAMÄE Rein

Israel-Premier Team

NIZZOLO Giacomo

BRÄNDLE Matthias

CATAFORD Alexander

DE MARCHI Alessandro

DOWSETT Alex

BIERMANS Jenthe

HOLLENSTEIN Reto

ZABEL Rick

Jumbo-Visma

DUMOULIN Tom

AFFINI Edoardo

BOUWMAN Koen

EENKHOORN Pascal

FOSS Tobias

LEEMREIZE Gijs

OOMEN Sam

VAN EMDEN Jos

Lotto Soudal

EWAN Caleb

CONCA Filippo

DE GENDT Thomas

HOLMES Matthew

KLUGE Roger

MONIQUET Sylvain

SCHWARZMANN Michael

Movistar Team

VALVERDE Alejandro

ARCAS Jorge

BARTA Will

LAZKANO Oier

PEDRERO Antonio

ROJAS José Joaquín

SAMITIER Sergio

SOSA Iván Ramiro

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team

CAVENDISH Mark

KNOX James

BALLERINI Davide

SERRY Pieter

SCHMID Mauro

VAN LERBERGHE Bert

MØRKØV Michael

VANSEVENANT Mauri

Team BikeExchange-Jayco

YATES Simon

CRADDOCK Lawson

HAMILTON Lucas

HEPBURN Michael

HOWSON Damien

JUUL-JENSEN Christopher

SCOTSON Callum

SOBRERO Matteo

Team DSM

BARDET Romain

ARENSMAN Thymen

BOL Cees

COMBAUD Romain

DAINESE Alberto

DENZ Nico

HAMILTON Chris

TUSVELD Martijn

Trek-Segafredo

CICCONE Giulio

CATALDO Dario

SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias

LÓPEZ Juan Pedro

MOLLEMA Bauke

MOSCA Jacopo

THEUNS Edward

VERGAERDE Otto

UAE Team Emirates

ALMEIDA João

OLIVEIRA Rui

COSTA Rui

COVI Alessandro

FORMOLO Davide

GAVIRIA Fernando

RICHEZE Maximiliano

ULISSI Diego