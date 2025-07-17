How to watch Tour de France stage 12: TV details, live streams, time schedule, as Pogačar and Vingegaard battle in the Pyrenees

Watch stage 12 of the Tour de France today as the high mountains finally come into play, with all the details here on live streams, TV coverage, and how to tune in wherever you are in the world.

The twelfth stage of the 2025 Tour de France gets underway at 13:25 local time (CET), with the finish expected around 17:30 CET.

Stage 12 measures 180.6 kilometres, starting in Auch and finishing at Hautacam, at the top of a big hors-catégorie climb. After the taster of medium mountains in the Massif Central on stage 10, stage 12 marks the entry to one of the Tour's two true mountain playgrounds, the Pyrenees. The Col de Soulor and the mini Col des Bordères precede the summit finish at Hautacam, which will bring back painful memories for Tadej Pogačar – that's where he was definitively buried by Jonas Vingegaard at the 2022 Tour.

Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) wears the yellow jersey but Pogačar and Vingegaard are the two leading lights once again at this Tour. Pogačar has a lead of 1:17 over his Danish rival, but after the jabs of the opening week and the pivotal time trial, this represents a first major head-to-head on the road.

We have a full Tour de France TV guide, or read on for all the key details on how to watch Tour de France stage 12 online, on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Watch Tour de France stage 12 in the UK

In the UK, stage 12 of the Tour de France is being broadcast live on ITV4, ITVX, TNT Sports 1, and Discovery+.

ITV's coverage is totally free, on ITV4 for terrestrial TV viewers and ITVX for those watching online. Coverage starts at 2pm BST, so you won't be able to catch the early part of the stage.

TNT Sports 1 is the channel for pay-TV viewers, and Discovery+ (£30.99/month) is its streaming platform, where you'll also find bonus features like 'quad-screen'. Coverage gets underway in both cases at midday, so all of the stage will be covered.

How to watch stage 12 of the Tour de France in the US and Canada

In the US, fans can watch stage 12 of the Tour de France on NBC, where coverage starts at 06:30 ET. NBC's streaming platform is Peacock ($7.99/month).

Over the border in Canada, cycling streamer FloBikes ($39.99/month) is showing stage 12 of the Tour de France, starting at 7am ET.

Watch the Tour de France stage 12 in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch stage 12 of the Tour de France on the main SBS channel and the SBS On Demand streaming platform, with coverage starting at 21:00 AEST. Both are free to watch.

Can I watch stage 12 of the Tour de France for free?

You can watch stage 12 of the Tour de France today for free on ITV4 and ITVX in the UK, and on SBS and SBS On Demand in Australia. Additionally, many European countries – including France, Spain, Italy, and Belgium – have free Tour de France coverage via public broadcasters.

Stage 12 of the Tour de France is on the ITV4 terrestrial TV channel and the ITVX streaming platform, which is free to use with a registration.

How to watch Tour de France stage 12 from anywhere

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

NordVPN is the best, according to our friends across the office at TechRadar and Tom's Guide.

Tour de France stage 12 timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Start Finish (earliest) France (local) 13:25 CET 17:30 CET UK 12:25 BST 16:30 BST US 07:25 ET 11:30 ET Australia 21:25 AEST 01:30 AEST (Friday)

What time is the Tour de France on TV today?

Many broadcasters are showing stage 12 of the Tour de France in full, from the first kilometre to the last, today.

ITV is an exception, only firing up its coverage at 2pm, but fellow UK broadcaster TNT Sports and Discovery+ are starting at midday.

In the US, NBC's coverage starts at 06:30 ET, while Flobikes are up and running at 7am ET.

It's a late one for fans in Australia; SBS' coverage of stage 12 of the Tour de France starts at 21:00 and finishes in the early hours of Friday.