How to watch Tour de France stage 14: TV details, live streams, time schedule, for epic Pyrenees mountain stage

Watch stage 14 of the Tour de France today for an epic mountain stage that features the Col du Tourmalet and another summit finish, with all the details here on live streams, TV coverage, and how to tune in wherever you are in the world.

The fourteenth stage of the 2025 Tour de France gets underway at 12:15 local time (CET), with the finish expected around 17:00 CET.

Stage 14 measures 182.6 kilometres, starting in Pau and taking in the Tour's most visited climb, the iconic Col du Tourmalet, which is the first time the race ventures above the 2000-metre altitude barrier. The Col d'Aspin and Col de Peyresourde come next, ahead of the summit finish at Luchon-Superbagnères.

In other words, it's a brute of a stage that is set to be one of the most important of the entire Tour, and one to watch right from the start.

This finishing climb has not been used in the Tour since 1989 when Robert Millar won, while Greg LeMond and Bernard Hinault are among the winners at Superbagnères – who will follow in the footsteps of those legendary names?

We have a full Tour de France TV guide, or read on for all the key details on how to watch Tour de France stage 14 online, on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Watch Tour de France stage 14 in the UK

In the UK, stage 14 of the Tour de France is being broadcast live on ITV4, ITVX, TNT Sports 1, and Discovery+.

ITV's coverage is totally free, on ITV4 for terrestrial TV viewers and ITVX for those watching online. Coverage starts at 11am BST, so while they often skip the starts, this time ITV are live from the get-go.

TNT Sports 1 is the channel for pay-TV viewers, and Discovery+ (£30.99/month) is its streaming platform, where you'll also find bonus features like 'quad-screen'. Coverage gets underway in both cases at 10:30 BST, so all of the stage will be covered.

How to watch stage 14 of the Tour de France in the US and Canada

In the US, fans can watch stage 14 of the Tour de France on NBC, where coverage starts at 06:00 ET. NBC's streaming platform is Peacock ($7.99/month).

Over the border in Canada, cycling streamer FloBikes ($39.99/month) is showing stage 14 of the Tour de France, starting at 6am ET.

Watch the Tour de France stage 14 in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch stage 14 of the Tour de France on the main SBS channel and the SBS On Demand streaming platform, with coverage starting at 19:50 AEST. Both are free to watch.

Can I watch stage 14 of the Tour de France for free?

You can watch stage 14 of the Tour de France today for free on ITV4 and ITVX in the UK, and on SBS and SBS On Demand in Australia. Additionally, many European countries – including France, Spain, Italy, and Belgium – have free Tour de France coverage via public broadcasters.

Stage 14 of the Tour de France is on the ITV4 terrestrial TV channel and the ITVX streaming platform, which is free to use with a registration.

How to watch Tour de France stage 14 from anywhere

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

NordVPN is the best, according to our friends across the office at TechRadar and Tom's Guide.

Tour de France stage 14 timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Start Finish (earliest) France (local) 12:15 CET 17:07 CET UK 11:15 BST 16:07 BST US 06:15 ET 11:07 ET Australia 20:15 AEST 01:07 AEST (Sunday)

What time is the Tour de France on TV today?

Many broadcasters are showing stage 14 of the Tour de France in full, from the first kilometre to the last, today.

In the UK, ITV is firing up its coverage at 11am, while TNT Sports and Discovery+ are starting at 10:30.

In the US, NBC's coverage starts at 06:00 ET, as does Flobikes' in Canada.

It's a late one for fans in Australia; SBS' coverage of stage 14 of the Tour de France starts at 19:50 and finishes in the early hours of Sunday.