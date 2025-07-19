How to watch Tour de France stage 14: TV details, live streams, time schedule, for epic Pyrenees mountain stage

Watch stage 14 of the Tour de France today for an epic mountain stage that features the Col du Tourmalet and another summit finish, with all the details here on live streams, TV coverage, and how to tune in wherever you are in the world.

At a glance

  • UK: ITV4, ITVX (free), TNT Sports 1, Discovery+
  • US: NBC, Peacock
  • Canada: Flobikes
  • Australia: SBS (free)
  • Anywhere: NordVPN mega-deal
Swipe to scroll horizontally

Stage

Start

Finish (earliest)

France (local)

12:15 CET

17:07 CET

UK

11:15 BST

16:07 BST

US

06:15 ET

11:07 ET

Australia

20:15 AEST

01:07 AEST (Sunday)

