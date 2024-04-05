Israel-Premier Tech to tackle Paris-Roubaix on gravel bikes

Team will ride the Factor Ostro Gravel in Sunday’s cobbled Monument

Factor Ostro Gravel
(Image credit: Israel-Premier Tech)
Tom Thewlis
By Tom Thewlis
published

Israel-Premier Tech are set to ride Paris-Roubaix on Sunday aboard gravel bikes, taking to the pavé on the Factor Ostro Gravel.

The team have opted to put their usual road bike, the Factor Ostro Vam, to one side in favour of something much tougher ahead of Sunday’s edition of the Hell of the North, as Cyclingnews first reported

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1