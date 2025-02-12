Mathieu van der Poel to skip road World Championships to target mountain bike title

2023 world champion confirmed to ride Tour de France in search of stage victories

Mathieu van der Poel rides his mountain bike in 2024
Mathieu van der Poel is to skip the 2025 Road World Championships in Rwanda to focus on targeting the mountain bike Worlds, it was revealed on Wednesday.

At an Alpecin-Deceuninck media day attended by Sporza, among others, the 2023 road world champion - and seven-time cyclo-cross world champion - announced that he would aim for rainbow glory in Valais, Switzerland, in September.

