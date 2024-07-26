Paris Olympics individual time trial start times - men's and women's

The best riders against the clock take to the streets of Paris on Saturday 27 July

Anna Henderson tests out the Paris Olympics TT course
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

The first road cycling events of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are the men's and women's time trials, which both take place on the afternoon of Saturday 27 July.

The individual time trials for the best women and men in the world are exactly the same, a a 32.4km route from and back into central Paris, which are largely incredibly flat.

Women's individual time trial start times (in CEST)
Start orderRider (Nation)Start Time (CEST)
1Urška Pintar (Slovenia)14:30:00
2Xin Tang (China)14:31:30
3Yulduz Hashimi (Afghanistan)14:33:00
4Hanna Tserakh (Individual Neutral Athlete)14:34:30
5Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)14:36:00
6Julia Kopecký (Czech Republic)14:37:30
7Marta Lach (Poland)14:39:00
8Taylor Knibb (USA)14:40:30
9Yuliia Biriukova (Ukraine)14:42:00
10Eugenia Bujak (Slovenia)14:43:30
11Olivia Baril (Canada)14:45:00
12Diane Ingabire (Rwanda)14:46:30
13Tamara Dronova (Individual Neutral Athlete)14:48:00
14Mieke Kröger (Germany)14:49:30
15Kim Cadzow (New Zealand)14:51:00
16Anniina Ahtosalo (Finland)14:52:30
17Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spain)14:54:00
18Phetdarin Somrat (Thailand)14:55:30
19Audrey Cordon Ragot (France)14:57:00
20Emma Norsgaard (Denmark)14:58:30
21Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)15:00:00
22Elena Hartmann (Switzerland)15:01:30
23Antonia Niedermaier (Germany)15:03:00
24Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan)15:04:30
25Anna Kiesenhofer (Austria)15:06:00
26Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka (Poland)15:07:30
27Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)15:09:00
28Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)15:10:30
29Nora Jencusova (Slovakia)15:12:00
30Juliette Labous (France)15:13:30
31Demi Vollering (Netherlands)15:15:00
32Anna Henderson (Great Britain)15:16:30
33Christina Schweinberger (Austria)15:18:00
34Grace Brown (Australia)15:19:30
35Chloe Dygert (USA)15:21:00
Men's individual time trial start times (in CEST)
Start OrderRider (Nation)Start Time (CEST)
1Amir Ansari (Olympic Refugee Team)16:32:00
2Jan Tratnik (Slovenia)16:33:30
3Gleb Syritsa (Individual Neutral Athlete)16:35:00
4Alberto Bettiol (Italy)16:36:30
5Laurence Pithie (New Zealand)16:38:00
6Achraf Ed Doghmy (Morocco)16:39:30
7Rui Costa (Portugal)16:41:00
8Oier Lazkano (Spain)16:42:30
9Ryan Mullen (Ireland)16:44:00
10Mathias Vacek (Czech Republic)16:45:30
11Michał Kwiatkowski (Poland)16:47:00
12Felix Großschartner (Austria)16:48:30
13Attila Valter (Hungary)16:50:00
14Jambaljamts Sainbayar (Mongolia)16:51:30
15Biniam Girmay (Eritrea)16:53:00
16Kévin Vauquelin (France)16:54:30
17Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark)16:56:00
18Søren Wærenskjold (Norway)16:57:30
19Derek Gee (Canada)16:59:00
20Daan Hoole (Netherlands)17:00:30
21Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)17:02:00
22Magnus Sheffield (USA)17:03:30
23Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)17:05:00
24Wout van Aert (Belgium)17:06:30
25Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan)17:08:00
26Lucas Plapp (Australia)17:09:30
27Tobias Foss (Norway)17:11:00
28Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)17:12:30
29Nelson Oliveira (Portugal)17:14:00
30Josh Tarling (Great Britain)17:15:30
31Stefan Küng (Switzerland)17:17:00
32Brandon McNulty (USA)17:18:30
33Filippo Ganna (Italy)17:20:00
34Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)17:21:30

News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

