Paris Olympics individual time trial start times - men's and women's

The first road cycling events of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are the men's and women's time trials, which both take place on the afternoon of Saturday 27 July.

The individual time trials for the best women and men in the world are exactly the same, a a 32.4km route from and back into central Paris, which are largely incredibly flat.

35 women are competing, with 34 men following on. The first rider down the ramp will be Urška Pinter of Slovenia at 13:30pm BST, with the last woman being the reigning world champion, Chloe Dygert of the USA at 14:21pm BST.

Following this, the men will be led by Amir Ansari, who is part of the IOC's refugee team, who sets off at 15:32pm BST, with the race closing with Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) at 16:21pm BST. Given the flat nature of the course, the top times won't be riding for too much longer than half an hour.

The time trials begin and finish in central Paris, by Invalides. The course heads east to the Bois de Vincennes, with the tightest corners near the Vélodrome Jacques Anquetil, before an incredibly straight final 5km.

Here's how to watch the cycling at the Paris Olympics, and an outline of the Paris Olympics cycling schedule.

Women's time trial start times

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's individual time trial start times (in CEST) Start order Rider (Nation) Start Time (CEST) 1 Urška Pintar (Slovenia) 14:30:00 2 Xin Tang (China) 14:31:30 3 Yulduz Hashimi (Afghanistan) 14:33:00 4 Hanna Tserakh (Individual Neutral Athlete) 14:34:30 5 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark) 14:36:00 6 Julia Kopecký (Czech Republic) 14:37:30 7 Marta Lach (Poland) 14:39:00 8 Taylor Knibb (USA) 14:40:30 9 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukraine) 14:42:00 10 Eugenia Bujak (Slovenia) 14:43:30 11 Olivia Baril (Canada) 14:45:00 12 Diane Ingabire (Rwanda) 14:46:30 13 Tamara Dronova (Individual Neutral Athlete) 14:48:00 14 Mieke Kröger (Germany) 14:49:30 15 Kim Cadzow (New Zealand) 14:51:00 16 Anniina Ahtosalo (Finland) 14:52:30 17 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spain) 14:54:00 18 Phetdarin Somrat (Thailand) 14:55:30 19 Audrey Cordon Ragot (France) 14:57:00 20 Emma Norsgaard (Denmark) 14:58:30 21 Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) 15:00:00 22 Elena Hartmann (Switzerland) 15:01:30 23 Antonia Niedermaier (Germany) 15:03:00 24 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) 15:04:30 25 Anna Kiesenhofer (Austria) 15:06:00 26 Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka (Poland) 15:07:30 27 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 15:09:00 28 Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) 15:10:30 29 Nora Jencusova (Slovakia) 15:12:00 30 Juliette Labous (France) 15:13:30 31 Demi Vollering (Netherlands) 15:15:00 32 Anna Henderson (Great Britain) 15:16:30 33 Christina Schweinberger (Austria) 15:18:00 34 Grace Brown (Australia) 15:19:30 35 Chloe Dygert (USA) 15:21:00

Men's time trial start times

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's individual time trial start times (in CEST) Start Order Rider (Nation) Start Time (CEST) 1 Amir Ansari (Olympic Refugee Team) 16:32:00 2 Jan Tratnik (Slovenia) 16:33:30 3 Gleb Syritsa (Individual Neutral Athlete) 16:35:00 4 Alberto Bettiol (Italy) 16:36:30 5 Laurence Pithie (New Zealand) 16:38:00 6 Achraf Ed Doghmy (Morocco) 16:39:30 7 Rui Costa (Portugal) 16:41:00 8 Oier Lazkano (Spain) 16:42:30 9 Ryan Mullen (Ireland) 16:44:00 10 Mathias Vacek (Czech Republic) 16:45:30 11 Michał Kwiatkowski (Poland) 16:47:00 12 Felix Großschartner (Austria) 16:48:30 13 Attila Valter (Hungary) 16:50:00 14 Jambaljamts Sainbayar (Mongolia) 16:51:30 15 Biniam Girmay (Eritrea) 16:53:00 16 Kévin Vauquelin (France) 16:54:30 17 Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark) 16:56:00 18 Søren Wærenskjold (Norway) 16:57:30 19 Derek Gee (Canada) 16:59:00 20 Daan Hoole (Netherlands) 17:00:30 21 Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) 17:02:00 22 Magnus Sheffield (USA) 17:03:30 23 Maximilian Schachmann (Germany) 17:05:00 24 Wout van Aert (Belgium) 17:06:30 25 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan) 17:08:00 26 Lucas Plapp (Australia) 17:09:30 27 Tobias Foss (Norway) 17:11:00 28 Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) 17:12:30 29 Nelson Oliveira (Portugal) 17:14:00 30 Josh Tarling (Great Britain) 17:15:30 31 Stefan Küng (Switzerland) 17:17:00 32 Brandon McNulty (USA) 17:18:30 33 Filippo Ganna (Italy) 17:20:00 34 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) 17:21:30