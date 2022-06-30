Tour de France: Stage one time trial start times
All the start times for the opening stage
The opening stage of this year’s Tour de France is a 13.2 kilometre individual time trial around Copenhagen, Denmark. Overall favourites for the yellow jersey, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), will be looking to get their race off to a flying start in the general classification.
Tadej Pogačar won last year's stage five time trial to Laval and Wout Van Aert took victory in the penultimate day time trial into Saint-Émilion.
Two of the favourites for the day are Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) despite the Belgian suffering a recent knee injury. Ganna will pull on a ‘supersonic’ skin suit in his bid for an opening day glory and is odds-on favourite for the stage.
Meanwhile Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has played down his chances of winning the time trial.
TOUR DE FRANCE STAGE ONE MAIN CONTENDERS AND OVERALL FAVOURITES START TIMES (ALL DENMARK LOCAL TIME)
16:07:00 144 *BISSEGGER Stefan (Swi) EF Education-Easypost
16:11:00 101 VAN DER POEL Mathieu (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
16:20:00 11 ROGLIČ Primož (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
16:34:00 94 KÜNG Stefan (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
16:35:00 81 HAIG Jack (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
16:39:00 41 VLASOV Aleksandr Bora-Hansgrohe
16:40:00 31 O'CONNOR Ben (Aus) AG2R Citroën
16:41:00 21 THOMAS Geraint (Wal) Ineos Grenadiers
16:42:00 18 VINGEGAARD Jonas (Den) Jumbo-Visma
16:56:00 97 PINOT Thibaut (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16:57:00 82 CARUSO Damiano (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
17:03:00 24 GANNA Filippo (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
17:04:00 16 VAN AERT Wout (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
17:05:00 1 POGACAR Tadej (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
17:22:00 52 ASGREEN Kasper (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl
17:25:00 28 YATES Adam (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
ALL START TIMES FOR THE TOUR DE FRANCE 2022 STAGE ONE TIME TRIAL (ALL DENMARK LOCAL TIME)
16:00:00 214 LECROQ Jérémy (Fra) B & B Hotels - KTM
16:01:00 202 BAUER Jack (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
16:02:00 192 BOIVIN Guillaume (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
16:03:00 182 BOASSON HAGEN Edvald (Nor) TotalEnergies
16:04:00 175 MOLLEMA Bauke (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
16:05:00 168 WELLENS Tim (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16:06:00 158 SWIFT Connor (Eng) Arkea-Samsic
16:07:00 144 *BISSEGGER Stefan (Swi) EF Education-Easypost
16:08:00 138 ZEITS Andrey (Kaz) Astana-Qazaqstan Team
16:09:00 122 BYSTRØM Sven Erik (Nor) Intermache-Wanty Gobert
16:10:00 115 HAMILTON Christopher (Aus) Team DSM
16:11:00 101 VAN DER POEL Mathieu (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
16:12:00 91 GAUDU David (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16:13:00 87 TRATNIK Jan (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
16:14:00 77 THOMAS Benjamin (Fra) Cofidis
16:15:00 61 MAS Enric (Spa) Movistar
16:16:00 57 MØRKØV Michael (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl
16:17:00 42 GROSSSCHARTNER Felix (Aus) Bora Hansgrohe
16:18:00 36 JUNGELS Bob (Lux) AG2R Citroën
16:19:00 22 MARTINEZ Daniel (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
16:20:00 11 ROGLIČ Primož (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
16:21:00 3 *BJERG Mikkel (Den) UAE Team Emirates
16:22:00 213 GOUGEARD Alexis (Fra) B & B Hotels - KTM
16:23:00 203 DURBRIDGE Luke (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
16:24:00 195 NIV Guy (ISR) Israel-Premier Tech
16:25:00 183 BODNAR Maciej (Pol) TotalEnergies
16:26:00 171 PEDERSEN Mads (Den) Trek-Segafredo
16:27:00 161 EWAN Caleb (Aus) Lotto Soudal
16:28:00 151 QUINTANA Nairo (Col) Arkea Samsic
16:29:00 147 POWLESS Neilson (USA) EF Education-Easypost
16:30:00 135 GRUZDEV Dmitriy (Kaz) Astana-Kazaqstan
16:31:00 124 MEINTJES Louis (RZA) Intermache-Wanty Gobert
16:32:00 111 BARDET Romain (Fra) Team DSM
16:33:00 105 *PHILIPSEN Jasper (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
16:34:00 94 KÜNG Stefan (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
16:35:00 81 HAIG Jack (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
16:36:00 71 MARTIN Guillaume (Fra) Cofidis
16:37:00 64 *JORGENSON Matteo (Usa) Movistar
16:38:00 51 JAKOBSEN Fabio (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl
16:39:00 41 VLASOV Aleksandr Bora-Hansgrohe
16:40:00 31 O'CONNOR Ben (Aus) AG2R Citroën
16:41:00 21 THOMAS Geraint (Wal) Ineos Grenadiers
16:42:00 18 VINGEGAARD Jonas (Den) Jumbo-Visma
16:43:00 4 LAENGEN Vegard Stake (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
16:44:00 217 ROLLAND Pierre (Fra) B & B Hotels-KTM
16:45:00 201 MATTHEWS Michael (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
16:46:00 197 NEILANDS Krists Lat) Israel-Premier Tech
16:47:00 185 LATOUR Pierre (Fra) TotalEnergies
16:48:00 178 STUYVEN Jasper (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
16:49:00 162 FRISON Frederik (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16:50:00 152 BARGUIL Warren (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
16:51:00 142 ALMEIDA GUERREIRO Ruben Antonio (Por) EF Education-Easypost
16:52:00 132 RIABUSHENKO Aleksandr Astana-Qazaqstan
16:53:00 121 KRISTOFF Alexander (Nor) Intermache-Wanty Gobert
16:54:00 116 *LEKNESSUND Andreas (Nor) Team DSM
16:55:00 108 VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume (Bel) Alpecin Deceunick
16:56:00 97 PINOT Thibaut (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16:57:00 82 CARUSO Damiano (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
16:58:00 78 WALSCHEID Max (Ger) Cofidis
16:59:00 66 OLIVEIRA Nelson (Por) Movistar
17:00:00 54 CATTANEO Mattia (Ita) Quick-Step Aplha Vinyl
17:01:00 47 SCHACHMANN Maximilian (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
17:02:00 38 PARET PEINTRE Aurélien (Fra) AG2R Citroën
17:03:00 24 GANNA Filippo (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
17:04:00 16 VAN AERT Wout (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
17:05:00 1 *POGACAR Tadej (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
17:06:00 215 LEMOINE Cyril (Fra) B & B Hotels-KTM
17:07:00 208 SCHULTZ Nicholas (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
17:08:00 193 CLARKE Simon (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
17:09:00 181 SAGAN Peter (Slov) TotalEnergies
17:10:00 174 KIRSCH Alex (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
17:11:00 163 GILBERT Philippe (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17:12:00 156 *LOUVEL Matis (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
17:13:00 146 NIELSEN Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Easypost
17:14:00 137 VELASCO Simone (Ita) Astana-Qazaqstan
17:15:00 126 PETIT Adrien (Fra) Intermache-Wanty Gobert
17:16:00 117 TUSVELD Martijn (Ned) Team DSM
17:17:00 104 KRIEGER Alexander (Ger) Alpecin Deceunick
17:18:00 93 *GENIETS Kévin (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
17:19:00 88 *WRIGHT Fred (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
17:20:00 74 IZAGUIRRE INSAUSTI Ion (Spa) Cofidis
17:21:00 65 MÜHLBERGER Gregor (Aus) Movistar
17:22:00 52 ASGREEN Kasper (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl
17:23:00 44 KÄMNA Lennard (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
17:24:00 32 BOUCHARD Geoffrey (Fra) AG2R Citroën
17:25:00 28 YATES Adam (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
17:26:00 15 LAPORTE Christophe (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
17:27:00 6 *MCNULTY Brandon (Usa) Team UAE Emirates
17:28:00 216 *MOZZATO Luca (Ita) B & B Hotels-KTM
17:29:00 204 GROENEWEGEN Dylan (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
17:30:00 198 WOODS Michael (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
17:31:00 184 *BURGAUDEAU Mathieu (Fra) TotalEnergies
17:32:00 176 *SIMMONS Quinn (Usa) Trek-Segafredo
17:33:00 167 *VERMEERSCH Florian (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17:34:00 153 BOUET Maxime (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
17:35:00 141 URAN Rigoberto (Col) EF Education-Easypost
17:36:00 133 DOMBROWSKI Joseph Lloyd (Usa) Astana-Qazaqstan
17:37:00 125 PASQUALON Andrea (Ita) Intermache-Wanty Gobert
17:38:00 118 *VERMAERKE Kevin (Usa) Team DSM)
17:39:00 106 PLANCKAERT Edward (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
17:40:00 92 DUCHESNE Antoine (Can) Groupama-FDJ
17:41:00 84 MOHORIC Matej (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
17:42:00 76 PEREZ Anthony (Fra) Cofidis
17:43:00 68 VERONA Carlos (Spa) Movistar)
17:44:00 56 LAMPAERT Yves (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl
17:45:00 45 KONRAD Patrick (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
17:46:00 34 COSNEFROY Benoit (Fra) AG2R Citroën
17:47:00 27 VAN BAARLE Dylan (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
17:48:00 13 KRUIJSWIJK Steven (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
17:49:00 5 MAJKA Rafal (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
17:50:00 212 BARTHE Cyril (Fra) B & B Hotels - KTM)
17:51:00 207 MEZGEC Luka (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
17:52:00 196 HOULE Hugo (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
17:53:00 188 VUILLERMOZ Alexis (Fra) TotalEnergies
17:54:00 173 GALLOPIN Tony (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
17:55:00 164 JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt (rsa) Lotto Soudal
17:56:00 154 CAPIOT Amaury (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
17:57:00 148 *RUTSCH Jonas (Ger) EF Education-Easypost
17:58:00 136 MOSCON Gianni (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan
17:59:00 127 VAN DER HOORN Taco (Ned) Intermache-Wanty Gobert
18:00:00 112 *DAINESE Alberto (Ita) Team DSM
18:01:00 102 DILLIER Silvan (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck
18:02:00 96 MADOUAS Valentin (Fra) Groupama-FDJ)
18:03:00 85 SANCHEZ Luis Leon (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
18:04:00 73 GESCHKE Simon (Ger) Cofidis
18:05:00 67 TORRES BARCELO Albert (Spa) Movistar
18:06:00 53 *BAGIOLI Andrea (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl
18:07:00 43 HALLER Marco (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
18:08:00 33 CHEREL Mikael (Fra) AG2R Citroën
18:09:00 26 ROWE Luke (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
18:10:00 14 KUSS Sepp (usa) Jumbo-Visma
18:11:00 2 BENNETT George (NZL) UAE Team Emirates
18:12:00 218 SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian (aut) B & B Hotels-KTM
18:13:00 206 JUUL JENSEN Christopher (Den) BikeExchange-Jayco
18:14:00 191 FROOME Chris (GBR) Israel-Premier Tech
18:15:00 186 OSS Daniel (Ita) Total Energies
18:16:00 172 CICCONE Giulio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
18:17:00 166 VAN MOER Brent (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18:18:00 155 HOFSTETTER Hugo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
18:19:00 145 DOULL Owain (GBR) EF Education-Easypost
18:20:00 134 FELLINE Fabio (Ita) Astana-Qazaqstan
18:21:00 123 GOOSSENS Kobe (Bel) Intermache-Wanty Gobert
18:22:00 113 DEGENKOLB John (Ger) Team DSM
18:23:00 103 GOGL Michael (AUT) Alpecin-Deceuninck
18:24:00 95 LE GAC Olivier (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
18:25:00 86 TEUNS Dylan (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
18:26:00 75 LAFAY Victor (Fra) Cofidis
18:27:00 63 IZAGIRRE INSAUSTI Gorka (Spa) Movistar
18:28:00 58 SENECHAL Florian (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl
18:29:00 48 VAN POPPEL Danny (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
18:30:00 35 DEWULF Stan (Bel) AG2R Citroën
18:31:00 23 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
18:32:00 12 BENOOT Tiesj (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
18:33:00 8 HIRSCHI Marc (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
18:34:00 211 BONNAMOUR Franck (Fra) B & B Hotels-KTM
18:35:00 205 JANSEN Amund Grøndahl (Nor) BikeExcchange-Jayco
18:36:00 194 FUGLSANG Jakob (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
18:37:00 187 TURGIS Anthony (Fra) TotalEnergies
18:38:00 177 SKUJINS Toms (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
18:39:00 165 *KRON Andreas (Den) Lotto Soudal
18:40:00 157 OWSIAN Lukasz (Pol) Arkea-Samsic
18:41:00 143 BETTIOL Alberto (Ita) EF Education-Easypost
18:42:00 131 LUTSENKO Alexey (Kaz) Astana-Qazaqstan
18:43:00 128 *ZIMMERMANN Georg (Ger) Intermache-Wanty Gobert
18:44:00 114 *EEKHOFF Nils (Ned) Team DSM
18:45:00 107 SBARAGLI Kristian (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
18:46:00 98 *STORER Michael (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
18:47:00 83 GRADEK Kamil (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
18:48:00 72 PERICHON Pierre Luc (Fra) Cofidis
18:49:00 62 ERVITI Imanol (Spa) Movistar
18:50:00 55 *HONORÉ Mikkel (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl
18:51:00 46 POLITT Nils (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe)
18:52:00 37 NAESEN Oliver (Bel) AG2R Citroën
18:53:00 25 *PIDCOCK Thomas (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers
18:54:00 17 VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan (Ned) Jumbo-Visma)
18:55:00 7 SOLER Marc (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
