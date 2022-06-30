Tour de France: Stage one time trial start times

The opening stage of this year’s Tour de France is a 13.2 kilometre individual time trial around Copenhagen, Denmark. Overall favourites for the yellow jersey, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), will be looking to get their race off to a flying start in the general classification.

Tadej Pogačar won last year's stage five time trial to Laval and Wout Van Aert took victory in the penultimate day time trial into Saint-Émilion.

Two of the favourites for the day are Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) despite the Belgian suffering a recent knee injury. Ganna will pull on a ‘supersonic’ skin suit in his bid for an opening day glory and is odds-on favourite for the stage.

Meanwhile Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has played down his chances of winning the time trial.

TOUR DE FRANCE STAGE ONE MAIN CONTENDERS AND OVERALL FAVOURITES START TIMES (ALL DENMARK LOCAL TIME)

16:07:00 144 *BISSEGGER Stefan (Swi) EF Education-Easypost

16:11:00 101 VAN DER POEL Mathieu (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

16:20:00 11 ROGLIČ Primož (Slo) Jumbo-Visma

16:34:00 94 KÜNG Stefan (Swi) Groupama-FDJ

16:35:00 81 HAIG Jack (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

16:39:00 41 VLASOV Aleksandr Bora-Hansgrohe

16:40:00 31 O'CONNOR Ben (Aus) AG2R Citroën

16:41:00 21 THOMAS Geraint (Wal) Ineos Grenadiers

16:42:00 18 VINGEGAARD Jonas (Den) Jumbo-Visma

16:56:00 97 PINOT Thibaut (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

16:57:00 82 CARUSO Damiano (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

17:03:00 24 GANNA Filippo (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

17:04:00 16 VAN AERT Wout (Bel) Jumbo-Visma

17:05:00 1 POGACAR Tadej (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

17:22:00 52 ASGREEN Kasper (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl

17:25:00 28 YATES Adam (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers



















ALL START TIMES FOR THE TOUR DE FRANCE 2022 STAGE ONE TIME TRIAL (ALL DENMARK LOCAL TIME)

16:00:00 214 LECROQ Jérémy (Fra) B & B Hotels - KTM

16:01:00 202 BAUER Jack (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco

16:02:00 192 BOIVIN Guillaume (Can) Israel-Premier Tech

16:03:00 182 BOASSON HAGEN Edvald (Nor) TotalEnergies

16:04:00 175 MOLLEMA Bauke (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

16:05:00 168 WELLENS Tim (Bel) Lotto Soudal

16:06:00 158 SWIFT Connor (Eng) Arkea-Samsic

16:07:00 144 *BISSEGGER Stefan (Swi) EF Education-Easypost

16:08:00 138 ZEITS Andrey (Kaz) Astana-Qazaqstan Team

16:09:00 122 BYSTRØM Sven Erik (Nor) Intermache-Wanty Gobert

16:10:00 115 HAMILTON Christopher (Aus) Team DSM

16:11:00 101 VAN DER POEL Mathieu (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

16:12:00 91 GAUDU David (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

16:13:00 87 TRATNIK Jan (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

16:14:00 77 THOMAS Benjamin (Fra) Cofidis

16:15:00 61 MAS Enric (Spa) Movistar

16:16:00 57 MØRKØV Michael (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl

16:17:00 42 GROSSSCHARTNER Felix (Aus) Bora Hansgrohe

16:18:00 36 JUNGELS Bob (Lux) AG2R Citroën

16:19:00 22 MARTINEZ Daniel (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

16:20:00 11 ROGLIČ Primož (Slo) Jumbo-Visma

16:21:00 3 *BJERG Mikkel (Den) UAE Team Emirates

16:22:00 213 GOUGEARD Alexis (Fra) B & B Hotels - KTM

16:23:00 203 DURBRIDGE Luke (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco

16:24:00 195 NIV Guy (ISR) Israel-Premier Tech

16:25:00 183 BODNAR Maciej (Pol) TotalEnergies

16:26:00 171 PEDERSEN Mads (Den) Trek-Segafredo

16:27:00 161 EWAN Caleb (Aus) Lotto Soudal

16:28:00 151 QUINTANA Nairo (Col) Arkea Samsic

16:29:00 147 POWLESS Neilson (USA) EF Education-Easypost

16:30:00 135 GRUZDEV Dmitriy (Kaz) Astana-Kazaqstan

16:31:00 124 MEINTJES Louis (RZA) Intermache-Wanty Gobert

16:32:00 111 BARDET Romain (Fra) Team DSM

16:33:00 105 *PHILIPSEN Jasper (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

16:34:00 94 KÜNG Stefan (Swi) Groupama-FDJ

16:35:00 81 HAIG Jack (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

16:36:00 71 MARTIN Guillaume (Fra) Cofidis

16:37:00 64 *JORGENSON Matteo (Usa) Movistar

16:38:00 51 JAKOBSEN Fabio (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl

16:39:00 41 VLASOV Aleksandr Bora-Hansgrohe

16:40:00 31 O'CONNOR Ben (Aus) AG2R Citroën

16:41:00 21 THOMAS Geraint (Wal) Ineos Grenadiers

16:42:00 18 VINGEGAARD Jonas (Den) Jumbo-Visma

16:43:00 4 LAENGEN Vegard Stake (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

16:44:00 217 ROLLAND Pierre (Fra) B & B Hotels-KTM

16:45:00 201 MATTHEWS Michael (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco

16:46:00 197 NEILANDS Krists Lat) Israel-Premier Tech

16:47:00 185 LATOUR Pierre (Fra) TotalEnergies

16:48:00 178 STUYVEN Jasper (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

16:49:00 162 FRISON Frederik (Bel) Lotto Soudal

16:50:00 152 BARGUIL Warren (Fra) Arkea-Samsic

16:51:00 142 ALMEIDA GUERREIRO Ruben Antonio (Por) EF Education-Easypost

16:52:00 132 RIABUSHENKO Aleksandr Astana-Qazaqstan

16:53:00 121 KRISTOFF Alexander (Nor) Intermache-Wanty Gobert

16:54:00 116 *LEKNESSUND Andreas (Nor) Team DSM

16:55:00 108 VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume (Bel) Alpecin Deceunick

16:56:00 97 PINOT Thibaut (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

16:57:00 82 CARUSO Damiano (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

16:58:00 78 WALSCHEID Max (Ger) Cofidis

16:59:00 66 OLIVEIRA Nelson (Por) Movistar

17:00:00 54 CATTANEO Mattia (Ita) Quick-Step Aplha Vinyl

17:01:00 47 SCHACHMANN Maximilian (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

17:02:00 38 PARET PEINTRE Aurélien (Fra) AG2R Citroën

17:03:00 24 GANNA Filippo (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

17:04:00 16 VAN AERT Wout (Bel) Jumbo-Visma

17:05:00 1 *POGACAR Tadej (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

17:06:00 215 LEMOINE Cyril (Fra) B & B Hotels-KTM

17:07:00 208 SCHULTZ Nicholas (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco

17:08:00 193 CLARKE Simon (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech

17:09:00 181 SAGAN Peter (Slov) TotalEnergies

17:10:00 174 KIRSCH Alex (Lux) Trek-Segafredo

17:11:00 163 GILBERT Philippe (Bel) Lotto Soudal

17:12:00 156 *LOUVEL Matis (Fra) Arkea-Samsic

17:13:00 146 NIELSEN Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Easypost

17:14:00 137 VELASCO Simone (Ita) Astana-Qazaqstan

17:15:00 126 PETIT Adrien (Fra) Intermache-Wanty Gobert

17:16:00 117 TUSVELD Martijn (Ned) Team DSM

17:17:00 104 KRIEGER Alexander (Ger) Alpecin Deceunick

17:18:00 93 *GENIETS Kévin (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

17:19:00 88 *WRIGHT Fred (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

17:20:00 74 IZAGUIRRE INSAUSTI Ion (Spa) Cofidis

17:21:00 65 MÜHLBERGER Gregor (Aus) Movistar

17:22:00 52 ASGREEN Kasper (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl

17:23:00 44 KÄMNA Lennard (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

17:24:00 32 BOUCHARD Geoffrey (Fra) AG2R Citroën

17:25:00 28 YATES Adam (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

17:26:00 15 LAPORTE Christophe (Fra) Jumbo-Visma

17:27:00 6 *MCNULTY Brandon (Usa) Team UAE Emirates

17:28:00 216 *MOZZATO Luca (Ita) B & B Hotels-KTM

17:29:00 204 GROENEWEGEN Dylan (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco

17:30:00 198 WOODS Michael (Can) Israel-Premier Tech

17:31:00 184 *BURGAUDEAU Mathieu (Fra) TotalEnergies

17:32:00 176 *SIMMONS Quinn (Usa) Trek-Segafredo

17:33:00 167 *VERMEERSCH Florian (Bel) Lotto Soudal

17:34:00 153 BOUET Maxime (Fra) Arkea-Samsic

17:35:00 141 URAN Rigoberto (Col) EF Education-Easypost

17:36:00 133 DOMBROWSKI Joseph Lloyd (Usa) Astana-Qazaqstan

17:37:00 125 PASQUALON Andrea (Ita) Intermache-Wanty Gobert

17:38:00 118 *VERMAERKE Kevin (Usa) Team DSM)

17:39:00 106 PLANCKAERT Edward (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

17:40:00 92 DUCHESNE Antoine (Can) Groupama-FDJ

17:41:00 84 MOHORIC Matej (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

17:42:00 76 PEREZ Anthony (Fra) Cofidis

17:43:00 68 VERONA Carlos (Spa) Movistar)

17:44:00 56 LAMPAERT Yves (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl

17:45:00 45 KONRAD Patrick (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

17:46:00 34 COSNEFROY Benoit (Fra) AG2R Citroën

17:47:00 27 VAN BAARLE Dylan (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers

17:48:00 13 KRUIJSWIJK Steven (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

17:49:00 5 MAJKA Rafal (Pol) UAE Team Emirates

17:50:00 212 BARTHE Cyril (Fra) B & B Hotels - KTM)

17:51:00 207 MEZGEC Luka (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco

17:52:00 196 HOULE Hugo (Can) Israel-Premier Tech

17:53:00 188 VUILLERMOZ Alexis (Fra) TotalEnergies

17:54:00 173 GALLOPIN Tony (Fra) Trek-Segafredo

17:55:00 164 JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt (rsa) Lotto Soudal

17:56:00 154 CAPIOT Amaury (Bel) Arkea-Samsic

17:57:00 148 *RUTSCH Jonas (Ger) EF Education-Easypost

17:58:00 136 MOSCON Gianni (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan

17:59:00 127 VAN DER HOORN Taco (Ned) Intermache-Wanty Gobert

18:00:00 112 *DAINESE Alberto (Ita) Team DSM

18:01:00 102 DILLIER Silvan (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck

18:02:00 96 MADOUAS Valentin (Fra) Groupama-FDJ)

18:03:00 85 SANCHEZ Luis Leon (Spa) Bahrain Victorious

18:04:00 73 GESCHKE Simon (Ger) Cofidis

18:05:00 67 TORRES BARCELO Albert (Spa) Movistar

18:06:00 53 *BAGIOLI Andrea (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl

18:07:00 43 HALLER Marco (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

18:08:00 33 CHEREL Mikael (Fra) AG2R Citroën

18:09:00 26 ROWE Luke (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

18:10:00 14 KUSS Sepp (usa) Jumbo-Visma

18:11:00 2 BENNETT George (NZL) UAE Team Emirates

18:12:00 218 SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian (aut) B & B Hotels-KTM

18:13:00 206 JUUL JENSEN Christopher (Den) BikeExchange-Jayco

18:14:00 191 FROOME Chris (GBR) Israel-Premier Tech

18:15:00 186 OSS Daniel (Ita) Total Energies

18:16:00 172 CICCONE Giulio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

18:17:00 166 VAN MOER Brent (Bel) Lotto Soudal

18:18:00 155 HOFSTETTER Hugo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic

18:19:00 145 DOULL Owain (GBR) EF Education-Easypost

18:20:00 134 FELLINE Fabio (Ita) Astana-Qazaqstan

18:21:00 123 GOOSSENS Kobe (Bel) Intermache-Wanty Gobert

18:22:00 113 DEGENKOLB John (Ger) Team DSM

18:23:00 103 GOGL Michael (AUT) Alpecin-Deceuninck

18:24:00 95 LE GAC Olivier (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

18:25:00 86 TEUNS Dylan (Bel) Bahrain Victorious

18:26:00 75 LAFAY Victor (Fra) Cofidis

18:27:00 63 IZAGIRRE INSAUSTI Gorka (Spa) Movistar

18:28:00 58 SENECHAL Florian (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl

18:29:00 48 VAN POPPEL Danny (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe

18:30:00 35 DEWULF Stan (Bel) AG2R Citroën

18:31:00 23 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers

18:32:00 12 BENOOT Tiesj (Bel) Jumbo-Visma

18:33:00 8 HIRSCHI Marc (Swi) UAE Team Emirates

18:34:00 211 BONNAMOUR Franck (Fra) B & B Hotels-KTM

18:35:00 205 JANSEN Amund Grøndahl (Nor) BikeExcchange-Jayco

18:36:00 194 FUGLSANG Jakob (Den) Israel-Premier Tech

18:37:00 187 TURGIS Anthony (Fra) TotalEnergies

18:38:00 177 SKUJINS Toms (Lat) Trek-Segafredo

18:39:00 165 *KRON Andreas (Den) Lotto Soudal

18:40:00 157 OWSIAN Lukasz (Pol) Arkea-Samsic

18:41:00 143 BETTIOL Alberto (Ita) EF Education-Easypost

18:42:00 131 LUTSENKO Alexey (Kaz) Astana-Qazaqstan

18:43:00 128 *ZIMMERMANN Georg (Ger) Intermache-Wanty Gobert

18:44:00 114 *EEKHOFF Nils (Ned) Team DSM

18:45:00 107 SBARAGLI Kristian (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck

18:46:00 98 *STORER Michael (Aus) Groupama-FDJ

18:47:00 83 GRADEK Kamil (Pol) Bahrain Victorious

18:48:00 72 PERICHON Pierre Luc (Fra) Cofidis

18:49:00 62 ERVITI Imanol (Spa) Movistar

18:50:00 55 *HONORÉ Mikkel (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl

18:51:00 46 POLITT Nils (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe)

18:52:00 37 NAESEN Oliver (Bel) AG2R Citroën

18:53:00 25 *PIDCOCK Thomas (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers

18:54:00 17 VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan (Ned) Jumbo-Visma)

18:55:00 7 SOLER Marc (Spa) UAE Team Emirates