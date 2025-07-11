How to watch Tour de France stage 7: TV details, live streams, time schedule for Mur-de-Bretagne uphill finish

Watch stage 7 of the Tour de France today for fireworks on the Mur-de-Bretagne, with the likes of Tadej Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel expected to come to the fore on steep final climb.

The seventh stage of the 2025 Tour de France gets underway at 12:25 local time (CET), with the finish expected around 16:39 CET at the earliest.

Stage 7 measures 197 kilometres starting in Saint-Malo and finishing in Mur-de-Bretagne after two ascents of the town's iconic climb (2km at 6.9%), which is known as 'The Alpe d'Huez of Brittany'.

Van der Poel won and took the yellow jersey there four years ago, and he returns in yellow this time, with a stage win already in the bag. Three-time Tour winner Tadej Pogačar will also surely fancy his chances on the short sharp finishing climb.

We have a full Tour de France TV guide, or read on for all the key details on how to watch Tour de France stage 7 online, on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Watch Tour de France stage 7 in the UK

In the UK, stage 7 of the Tour de France is being broadcast live on ITV4, ITVX, TNT Sports 1, and Discovery+.

ITV's coverage is totally free, on ITV4 for terrestrial TV viewers and ITVX for those watching online. Coverage starts at 14:00 BST, so you won't be able to catch the early part of the stage.

TNT Sports 1 is the channel for pay-TV viewers, and Discovery+ (£30.99/month) is its streaming platform, where you'll also find bonus features like 'quad-screen'. Coverage gets underway at 11:00.

How to watch stage 7 of the Tour de France in the US and Canada

In the US, fans can watch stage 7 of the Tour de France on NBC, where coverage starts at 06:00 ET. NBC's streaming platform is Peacock ($7.99/month).

Over the border in Canada, cycling streamer FloBikes ($39.99/month) is showing stage 7 of the Tour de France, starting at 6am ET.

Watch the Tour de France stage 7 in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch stage 7 of the Tour de France on the main SBS channel and the SBS On Demand streaming platform, with coverage starting at 20:00 AEST. Both are free to watch.

Can I watch stage 7 of the Tour de France for free?

You can watch stage 7 of the Tour de France today for free on ITV4 and ITVX in the UK, and on SBS and SBS On Demand in Australia. Additionally, many European countries – including France, Spain, Italy, and Belgium – have free Tour de France coverage via public broadcasters.

Stage 7 of the Tour de France is on the ITV4 terrestrial TV channel and the ITVX streaming platform, which is free to use with a registration.

How to watch Tour de France stage 7 from anywhere

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

NordVPN is the best, according to our friends across the office at TechRadar and Tom's Guide.

Tour de France stage 7 timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Start Finish (earliest) France (local) 12:25 CET 16:39 CET UK 11:25 BST 15:39 BST US 06:25 ET 10:39 ET Australia 20:25 AEST 00:39 AEST (Saturday)

What time is the Tour de France on TV today?

Many broadcasters are showing stage 7 of the Tour de France in full, from the first kilometre to the last, today.

ITV is not among them – coverage of stage 7 of the Tour de France starts at 14:00. Fellow UK broadcaster TNT Sports and Discovery+, on the other hand, are starting at 11:00.

In the US, NBC's coverage starts at 06:00.

It's a late one for fans in Australia; SBS' coverage of stage 7 of the Tour de France starts at 20:00 and finishes in the early hours of Saturday.