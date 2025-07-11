How to watch Tour de France stage 7: TV details, live streams, time schedule for Mur-de-Bretagne uphill finish

All the broadcast information for an exciting day of racing

Watch stage 7 of the Tour de France today for fireworks on the Mur-de-Bretagne, with the likes of Tadej Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel expected to come to the fore on steep final climb.

At a glance

  • UK: ITV4, ITVX (free), TNT Sports 1, Discovery+
  • US: NBC, Peacock
  • Canada: Flobikes
  • Australia: SBS (free)
  • Anywhere: 70% off NordVPN
Swipe to scroll horizontally

Stage

Start

Finish (earliest)

France (local)

12:25 CET

16:39 CET

UK

11:25 BST

15:39 BST

US

06:25 ET

10:39 ET

Australia

20:25 AEST

00:39 AEST (Saturday)

