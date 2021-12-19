Kask Mojito 3 helmet review
Comfortable, airy and with improved impact protection over the previous model
Kask’s update of its venerable Mojito helmet has retained the elements of comfort, ventilation and value for money that made the previous version so popular – as well as giving a boost to the safety rating. Kask claims that the Mojito 3 now surpasses European safety standards by 48%.
Airy
Comfortable
Reasonably lightweight
Wide range of colour options
Competitive price
Improved impact protection
The retention system’s vertical adjustment can slip from the set position.
By Stefan Abram published
The Kask Mojito has long been a go-to choice amongst the best cycling helmets for its combination of comfort, ventilation and a reasonable RRP. With this update, the Italian helmet manufacturer’s challenge has been to retain these qualities while boosting the impact protection it offers.
The construction: Kask Mojito 3 helmet
Over the past few years, a growing number of helmets have been incorporating the Multi-directional Impact Protection System (MIPS) to help reduce the peak rotational forces in the event of a crash.
But the Mojito 3 isn’t one of them.
Rather than licence the MIPS technology, Kask instead subjects its helmets to what it calls the WG11 impact test. This protocol is used to actively measure the performance of the helmets against rotational forces so that Kask can “guarantee both maximum safety and comfort, exceeding all requirements set by international standards and norms.”
Visibility is boosted by the reflective stickers at the rear of the helmet and there is a choice of 16 different colours, with over half of them being eye catchingly bright. With a relatively low profile shell, the Mojito 3 serves to combat that unfortunate ‘mushroom’ look certain other helmets can be guilty of.
The retention system is Kask’s Octo Fit design, which allows you to set the tension by an easily accessible dial at the rear of the helmet – as well as making quick adjustments to the vertical orientation, to better fit your head shape or a ponytail.
The ride
My testing of the helmet has spanned the transition of autumn into winter, so I haven’t yet ridden it in anything resembling a summer heatwave. But with that said, it has felt airy with breezes noticeable (for better or worse) over the top of my head.
Throughout the same period, I’ve also been riding with the Kask’s Wasabi helmet – which is designed specifically for trying weather conditions – and to the credit of each of them, the difference in warmth is really quite significant.
Nevertheless, it has been comfortable and easy to clean, with no hotspots developing and the synthetic leather strap delivers a premium feel that equally feels good against the skin. The front facing vents also make for a good sunglasses rest.
As with other Kask helmets, although the retention system is easy to adjust the tension of - and the vertical orientation easy to set, I find it can slip and result in a less secure feeling fit.
Value
At £130.00 / $199.00 dollars, the Mojito 3 sits in the middle of the price bracket. The Giro Foray is cheaper at £59.99 / $84.00, but is heavier and has less of a premium feel. At the other end the Poc Ventral SPIN helmet delivers aero optimised ventilation and a great fit, but does cost £270 / $289.95.
Verdict
The Kask Mojito 3 improves on the safety rating of the previous iteration, while still ranking high for comfort and ventilation. It’s not a cheap helmet, but it does sit at a good mid point, delivering much of the performance of helmets more expensive, yet without such a hefty price tag
Specs
- Weight: 239g (size medium)
- Sizes: S, M, L
- Colours: Sixteen options
- Contact: www.kask.com
Starting off riding mountain bikes on the South Downs way, he soon made the switch the road cycling. Now, he’s come full circle and is back out on the trails, although the flat bars have been swapped for the curly ones of a gravel bike.
Always looking for the next challenge, he’s Everested in under 12 hours and ridden the South Downs Double in sub 20. Although dabbling in racing off-road, on-road and virtually, to date his only significant achievement has been winning the National Single-Speed Cross-Country Mountain Bike Championships in 2019.
Height: 177cm
Weight: 67–69kg
