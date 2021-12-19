Kask Mojito 3 helmet review

The Kask Mojito has long been a go-to choice amongst the best cycling helmets for its combination of comfort, ventilation and a reasonable RRP. With this update, the Italian helmet manufacturer’s challenge has been to retain these qualities while boosting the impact protection it offers.

The construction: Kask Mojito 3 helmet

Over the past few years, a growing number of helmets have been incorporating the Multi-directional Impact Protection System (MIPS) to help reduce the peak rotational forces in the event of a crash.

But the Mojito 3 isn’t one of them.

Rather than licence the MIPS technology, Kask instead subjects its helmets to what it calls the WG11 impact test. This protocol is used to actively measure the performance of the helmets against rotational forces so that Kask can “guarantee both maximum safety and comfort, exceeding all requirements set by international standards and norms.”

(Image credit: Future)

Visibility is boosted by the reflective stickers at the rear of the helmet and there is a choice of 16 different colours, with over half of them being eye catchingly bright. With a relatively low profile shell, the Mojito 3 serves to combat that unfortunate ‘mushroom’ look certain other helmets can be guilty of.

The retention system is Kask’s Octo Fit design, which allows you to set the tension by an easily accessible dial at the rear of the helmet – as well as making quick adjustments to the vertical orientation, to better fit your head shape or a ponytail.

The ride

My testing of the helmet has spanned the transition of autumn into winter, so I haven’t yet ridden it in anything resembling a summer heatwave. But with that said, it has felt airy with breezes noticeable (for better or worse) over the top of my head.

Throughout the same period, I’ve also been riding with the Kask’s Wasabi helmet – which is designed specifically for trying weather conditions – and to the credit of each of them, the difference in warmth is really quite significant.

(Image credit: Future)

Nevertheless, it has been comfortable and easy to clean, with no hotspots developing and the synthetic leather strap delivers a premium feel that equally feels good against the skin. The front facing vents also make for a good sunglasses rest.

As with other Kask helmets, although the retention system is easy to adjust the tension of - and the vertical orientation easy to set, I find it can slip and result in a less secure feeling fit.

Value

At £130.00 / $199.00 dollars, the Mojito 3 sits in the middle of the price bracket. The Giro Foray is cheaper at £59.99 / $84.00, but is heavier and has less of a premium feel. At the other end the Poc Ventral SPIN helmet delivers aero optimised ventilation and a great fit, but does cost £270 / $289.95.

Verdict

The Kask Mojito 3 improves on the safety rating of the previous iteration, while still ranking high for comfort and ventilation. It’s not a cheap helmet, but it does sit at a good mid point, delivering much of the performance of helmets more expensive, yet without such a hefty price tag

Specs

Weight: 239g (size medium)

239g (size medium) Sizes: S, M, L

S, M, L Colours: Sixteen options

Sixteen options Contact: www.kask.com