Watch: Tour de France 2018 stage 10 highlights

After ticking off the cobbled stage on Sunday and enjoying a rest day on Monday, the climbers will have a chance to come out and play on the first mountain stage of the 2018 Tour de France, a 158.5km stage between Annecy and Le Grand-Bornand.

The race features a seriously testing profile with five categorised climbs, including the first hors-categorie climb of the race in the Montée du plateau des Glières.

This climb never drops below 10 per cent giving plenty of opportunities for attacks, and also includes a few kilometres of gravel roads over the summit that could well see punctures.

However the real action is likely to come later in the stage with the final two climbs of the Col de Romme and the Col de la Colombière which come in quick succession before a descent to the finish in Le Grand-Bornand.

General classification riders like four-time winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) and the likes of Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) will all be looking forward to getting back into the natural terrain having survived the cobbles on Sunday.

The 2018 Tour de France started in Noirmoitier en l’Île on Saturday July 7 and finishes three weeks later in Paris on Sunday, July 29.